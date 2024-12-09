CAZENOVIA — With snow in the air and a cold, brisk wind throughout the day, Deputy Mayor Tom Tait was joined by volunteers Jon Kogut and his employee Jen Esposito, and Village of Cazenovia employees Bryan Carr and Mick Wilson to place the lights on the village Christmas tree just in time for the Dec. 6 Christmas Walk. The installation took over eight hours and was made possible by the donation of a lift by Cazenovia Lumber Company, the fire department’s aerial truck, and many individual and group donations through GoFundMe to purchase the lights. Susie and Russ Grills; Mike, Kate, Mary, Clay, and Quinn Sinsabaugh; Suzanne Munger; Lions Club member Deb Amidon; Linda and Terry Smith; Joan and Randy Light; and Barb Clark recently volunteered to prepare the 1,300 feet of lights. Dave Eichorn of Cazenovia Artisans and Kevin Markowski of Cazenovia American Legion Post 88 also assisted.