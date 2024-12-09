Karen Wilkinson Clark was born in Denver, CO, and a love of the Western mountains was planted in her heart. Growing up with her parents, Robert and Marilyn Wilkinson, and her sisters Randa and Holly, they moved to Idaho, Michigan, New York, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, Karen left the cold and followed her heart to Nevada and then California where she met her husband. She raised her three gifts from God, Kyle, Taralyn and Cody as they enjoyed life in Vancouver BC, Rescue, CA and Lafayette, CA.

Following her divorce, Karen and her children moved near her mother and stepfather in Cazenovia. There she launched her children and discovered her own calling. Her professional training as a CNA allowed her to work in nursing homes and Crouse Hospital, as well as running her own home care business. Finally, she returned to school to earn her master’s degree in social work at Roberts Wesleyan College where her eyes were further opened to the joys and challenges of serving the aging in this world, under the tutelage of the master of social work, Jesus Christ. She was provided the opportunity to delve more deeply into that period of life, simultaneously caring for her elderly parents and learning from leaders in the field of geriatrics as part of the team at Upstate’s University Geriatricians.

Karen’s life and ministry on this earth were ordained and blessed by God as she attempted to follow the path of her lord, Jesus Christ. She joined her parents in his presence on Dec. 7, 2024, and awaits the day when her children and their families will be reunited with her. Karen leaves her children, sisters, their families and her friends to continue fulfilling their own ministries on this earth.

To continue the work she began and to honor the legacy she leaves behind, Karen created the Karen W. Clark and Marilyn C. Alberding Endowment Fund for Caregivers of Geriatric Patients at Upstate University Geriatricians. To contribute to this fund, donations can be made to the Upstate Foundation at 750 E. Adams Street Syracuse, NY 13210 or online at upstatefoundation.org.

A memorial service honoring Karen’s life will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Eastern Hills Bible Church, 8277 Cazenovia Road, Manlius, NY. The family will greet friends at a reception in the church following the services. Condolences may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

I thank Jesus Christ our Lord, who has given me strength to do His work. He considered me trustworthy and appointed me to serve Him…God had mercy on me because I did it in ignorance and unbelief. Oh, how generous and gracious our Lord was! He filled me with the faith and love that come from Christ Jesus…All honor and glory to God forever and ever! He is the Eternal King, the Unseen One Who never dies; He, alone, is God!

1 Timothy 1:12-14