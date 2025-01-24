Join the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps on Sunday, February 2 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM or 12:00 – 1:00 PM for a half-mile stroll along the Onondaga Creekwalk and Onondaga Lake shoreline to explore newly restored habitats that attract dozens of Bald Eagles, thousands of waterfowl, and other wildlife during the winter months. Participants will learn from Montezuma Audubon Center, Onondaga Audubon, Honeywell, Parsons and Anchor QEA staff about birds, wildlife and the importance of wetlands in supporting the Onondaga Lake watershed.

Onondaga Lake is an Audubon Important Bird Area that provides habitat, food and water sources that many bird species depend upon for survival during the cold winter months. Some of the most abundant bird species that rely on Onondaga Lake are the Bald Eagle, Common Merganser, American Black Duck, Greater Scaup, Lesser Scaup, Common Goldeneye, Bufflehead, Hooded Merganser, Mallard, Redhead, and Ring-necked Duck.

“Onondaga Lake is one of the best places in New York to see Bald Eagles during the winter months,” said Chris Lajewski, director of Audubon’s Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps and Montezuma Audubon Center. “Bald Eagles flock to the restored shoreline and wetlands to roost in trees and feed on the lake’s bountiful fish during the winter months. Audubon has proudly worked with our conservation partners to restore these habitats and we welcome everyone to experience this conservation success that is unlike any other.”

The walk will be along a flat, paved trail that might be snow covered. Binoculars, spotting scopes and field guides will be provided.

The event will begin at the Onondaga Creekwalk trail near Destiny USA in Syracuse, NY. Space is limited and registration is required.

Click https://act.audubon.org/a/onondaga-lake-conservation-corps-bald-eagle-program-february-2-202510am to register for the 10AM session.

Click https://act.audubon.org/a/onondaga-lake-conservation-corps-bald-eagle-excursion-february-2-2025-12pm to register for the 12PM session.

Call 315.365.3588 or email [email protected] with questions.

The event fee is $10/adult; $7.50/child.

Bald Eagle soaring over Onondaga Lake. Photo: Greg Craybas