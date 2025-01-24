SYRACUSE – No one could catch up to Cicero-North Syracuse in either the girls or boys editions of Friday night’s Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division championship meet at SRC Arena.

Picking up 148 points the favored girls Northstars got away from second-place Liverpool, who had 109 points, while the C-NS boys gained 137 points well clear of the 100 from runner-up Baldwinsville.

Sophomore Anna Eells led C-NS winning three different field events, including the high jump where she topped 5 feet 4 inches, the long jump with a top leap of 18’2″ and the triple jump where her 40’11 1/4″ led to another victory, Todd taking third place with 33’6 1/4″.

A 1-2 sweep of the 55-meter dash had Jaydin Mackey, in 7.43 seconds, beat Stephanie Todd’s 7.59, while in the 55 hurdles Aaliyah McDonald won over Mackey by three-thousandths of a second, both officially posting 8.13.

No one caught Mackey in the 300-meter dash, though, as her 41.22 seconds edged the 41.34 of Liverpool’s Mia Wright. McDonald took third place in 42.97 and Callie Bednarski (44.08) was fifth.

In the 600-meter run Evelyn Maglente prevailed in 1:39.97 to top a field which included Gianna Melfi (1:43.86) in fifth place.The Northstars were also second in the 4×400 relay in 4:15.26 and fourth in the 4×800.

Sophia Graham went 3:00.29 for third place in the 1,000-meter run matching Cameron Sisk’s third in the 1,500-meter run in 5:03.17, while Kennedy Jones grabbed fourth place in the 3,000-meter run in 10:48.04 edging teammate Mya Patti’s 10:48.31.

Sparking C-NS on the boys side, Dante Melfi and Dom Petrera went 1-2 in the 1,000, Melfi winning in 2:44.25 exactly one second ahead of Petrera’s 2:45.25 before Tyler Graham beat the field in the 600 in 1:26.97 as Ben Rose was fifth and Nicola Petrera sixth.

In the 4×800 Melfi, Graham, Dom Petrera and Joe Massett won in 8:38.12 edging Auburn’s 8:40.37, while in the triple jump Anthony Johnson’s top leap of 44’3 1/4″ led to another top-two Northstars sweep as Matt Freeman went 43’2″ for second place.

Camron Ingram dominated the 55 hurdles, winning in 7.23 seconds as Xander Provost was third (8.14) and Antwan Maxwell fourth (8.20). Also, Ingram went 6.55 for second place in the 55 sprint to the 6.46 of Fayetteville-Manlius’ Nick Domashenko,

Christian Kahrs went 36.79 seconds in the 300-meter dash for second just behind Domashenko’s 36.73 and also helped C-NS get second in the 4×200 relay in 1:34.78. Massett added a third in the 1,600-meter run in 4:40.87 and Provost got third in the shot put tossing it 39’2″.

In the pole vault Colin Daley was second, clearing 11 feet. Johnson went 19′ 1/2″ in the long jump earning third place, while C-NS added a third in the 4×400 relay in 3:35.82 and Liam Pierce Joss was fifth in the long jump.

The Liverpool girls would beat C-HS head-to-head in the 4×200 as Wright, Nahla Battle-Crenshaw, Mikayla Greene and Maddie Devendorf went 1:45.70 to top the 1:46.23 from Todd, McDonald, Alexa Belknap and Grace Murray. Ailanees Leon earned her team’s other title clearing 8’6″ in the pole vault as C-NS had Natta Luangaphay (7 feet) in third place.

Battle Crenshaw got third in the 55 sprint in 7.53 seconds, adding a fourth in the 55 hurdles between Devendorf in third place (8.88) and June Piorkowski in fifth place. Kaitlyn Hotaling got third in the 3,000 in 10:39.02, with Liverpool fifth in the 4×400.

In field events, Devendorf was second in the long jump with 17’2 3/4″ behind Eells as Taima Tearney was third with 16’9″ but moved up to second in the triple jump with 35’2 1/4″.

Audrey Jenkins cleared 5 feet in the high jump, matched by Georgia Jwaskiewicz as they took the two spots behind Eells and Tearney was fifth topping 4’10”. Ariyah Racciatti finished second in the weight throw heaving it 34’6 1/4″ as Olivia Kuol (29’4 1/4″) took fifth place. Eseroghene Uloho had a fourth-place shot put toss of 29’2 3/4″.

Liverpool was sixth in the SCAC Metro boys meet, its best finish from Tajkeoni Ryan in the pole vault as he finished third clearing 9 feet, with Jamal Lesperance in fifth place.

Trenton Gallup got fourth place in the 1,000 in 2:51.06 and Josh Vang was fourth in the 1,600 in 4:43.24 ahead of Brian Juston in sixth place, while Cameron Bartlett had a fourth-place long jump of 18’6 3/4″.

Ade Adefashola, topping 5’8″ in the long jump, earned another fourth-place finish. Brady Petrella took fifth and Cooper Kohanski sixth in the 3,200-meter run as LHS was fourth in the 4×400 and 4×800.

Ryan and Brayden Smith were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 55 hurdles, with Brayden Smith sixth in the 300 and Ty’Kere Jones adding a fifth in the weight throw (46’1″) plus a sixth in the shot put.