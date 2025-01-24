The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) recently announced an anonymous donor has pledged a $500,000 gift to help establish the Shotwell Brook Conservation Area located just outside the village of Skaneateles.

Purchased by the FLLT in October of 2024, the 101-acre property features 1,000 feet of frontage on Shotwell Brook, a key tributary of Skaneateles Lake, and more than 1,000 feet of frontage on U.S. Route 20.

The FLLT will own and manage the land in perpetuity as a publicly accessible nature preserve, providing local residents with valuable opportunities for outdoor recreation and connection to nature.

The project will also enhance Skaneateles Lake’s water quality by protecting Shotwell Brook, which enters Skaneateles Lake near the water intake for the city of Syracuse’s unfiltered drinking water supply.

The FLLT is actively fundraising to match the $500,000 challenge.

Any increased contributions over 2024 total giving from current FLLT members made in support of the Shotwell Brook Conservation Area will be matched dollar for dollar.

New members who contribute to the project will have their gift doubled.

All contributions will directly support the creation of a 2.1-mile network of walking paths featuring a universally accessible loop trail, scenic overlooks and wildlife viewing areas, an interpretive kiosk and parking area, and long-term management of the site.

Before preparing the land for public access, the land trust will initiate ecological restoration efforts on the land through a partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

This will include restoring and enhancing wetlands on the property, planting native trees and shrubs, establishing native grassland, and controlling non-native invasive pest species. With community support, this project will help preserve a vital watershed and provide lasting access to nature for future generations.

By working cooperatively with landowners and local communities, the Finger Lakes Land Trust has protected over 33,500 acres of the region’s undeveloped lakeshore, rugged gorges, rolling forest, and scenic farmland.

The FLLT owns and manages a network of over 45 nature preserves that are open to the public and holds perpetual conservation easements on 200 properties that remain in private ownership.

The FLLT focuses on protecting critical habitat for fish and wildlife, conserving lands that are important for water quality, connecting existing conservation lands, and keeping prime farmland in agriculture. The organization also provides programs to educate local governments, landowners, and residents about conservation and the region’s unique natural resources.

Information on the region’s premier destinations for outdoor recreation may be found at gofingerlakes.org, a resource created by the FLLT to encourage people to get outdoors.

Additional information about the Finger Lakes Land Trust may be found at fllt.org.

Visit fllt.org/shotwellbrook to donate or contact Dawn Cornell, Director of development and communications, at 607-275-9487 or [email protected] for more information.

