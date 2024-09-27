Ronan Ross a football player at Jordan Elbridge High School has received some special recognition.

Ross was among a group of players who were recently recognized with the USA Football Heart of Giant Award.

Accoridng to a press release announcing the recognition, Ross is an upcoming senior that has worked extremely hard in the off season. He has been at every session unless a family matter arises. The press release also notes Ross is a mentor to the younger athletes on the team on and off the field.

The 2024 USA Football Heart of a Giant Award presented by Hospital for Special Surgery and the New York Giants announced the first few week’s group of nominees. These outstanding Tri-State area high school football players, mascots, team managers, flag football players etc. have all been nominated for the award by their coaches for their commitment, teamwork, will, character, and dedication.

The voting period for Week 1 nominees is open until Sunday, September 22; for Week 2 nominees, until Sunday, September 29; and for Week 3 nominees, until Sunday, October 6. The final vote tally determines who will be named the weekly group’s finalist.

At the end of the 6-week voting process, six finalists and five others based on work ethic and character will be named, for a total of 11 finalist honorees. Each finalist will receive $1,000 grant for their high school’s football program, with the grand prize winner’s school getting an additional $9,000 equipment grant. The grand prize winner and his coach will be honored on the field at a future New York Giants game this season. The grand prize winner will be selected based on video submissions stating why they have the Heart of a Giant.

For more information visit usafootball.com/heart-of-a-giant.