An invasive plants event full of hiking and digging is being held this morning at Clark Reservation State Park, located at 6105 E. Seneca Turnpike in Jamesville.

The event runs today, Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. until 11:30, and its purpose is to rid the park of the invasive plants that crowd out and threaten native plants, insects and wildlife.

The event begins with a half-hour hike on the mostly flat Mildred Faust Trail, where hikers will learn firsthand about a number of invasive species while finding out how and why they threaten indigenous plants, insects, and wildlife.

After that hike, guests will work by digging and removing invasive plant populations in the park. All tools and gloves are being provided, but wearing appropriate hiking/work clothes and applying sunscreen and bug repellent is suggested. This event is organized by Spencer Van Epps, NYS Central Region FORCES Program Specialist.

Next weekend, on Saturday, Oct. 5, Clark Reservation will hold a scavenger hunt starting by the playground for those interested in learning why those bright mushrooms popping up are important, or who the tracks on the trails belong to.

That event for young naturalists and all ages will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. that day, and it will feature a guided hike, with the scheduled scavenger hunt in the park giving everyone a way to look at the exciting signs of life in this fall ecosystem.

Young Naturalists is a program co-run through SUNY ESF, CNY Izaak Walton League and NYS Parks FORCES.