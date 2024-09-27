Laker Limo recently made a change it is excited to share with the community it server.

For quite sometime the organization has been driving a wheelchair accessible bus that has been affectionately called “The Beast.”

This vehicle however did pose some challenges as there are a limited number of volunteers willing to drive it and its age was beginning to show.

“Through the generous support of annual appeals and fundraising events over the past several years the board of directors approved the retirement of The Beast and the purchase of a brand new 2024 wheelchair accessible van,” Laker Limo shred in a press release. “The organization is so grateful to the ongoing and ever growing community support. They credit the giving spirit of local business owners and residents of Skaneateles for enabling Laker Limo to provide dependable and affordable transportation to seniors and physically challenged adults who reside within the Skaneateles school district.”

The new vehicle is a 2024 Ford Transit F350 All Wheel Drive (AWD), which is configured for six seated passengers and one wheelchair passenger, in addition to the driver and escort.

There is a wide sliding door with full passenger side running board and rigid entry post for easy entry.

Those interested in volunteering, donating or learning more can visit lakerlimo.org or call 315-685-3030.