Seven Marcellus Central School District seniors signed commitment letters to continue their education and athletic careers at the next level during brief ceremonies in May. Abigail Bianchi – soccer at SUNY Potsdam; Hannah Fagan – softball at SUNY Potsdam; Annabella Mondello – softball at SUNY Polytechnic Institute; Jillian O’Connor – softball at SUNY Polytechnic Institute; Quenten Polkowski – lacrosse at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts; Cameron Sadler – track & field at Allegheny College; and Tessy Huntley – track & field at SUNY Plattsburgh.