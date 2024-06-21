Skaneateles Rotarians fed breakfast to 2,484 people at the Allyn Arena on what turned out to be a warm and sunny Father’s Day Sunday.

The event, which goes from 7:30 AM until noon, draws people of all ages, and often several generations within families.

It happens only because so many people are willing to volunteer. This year, at least 150 people showed up to make scrambled eggs, sausages, and pancakes, and to provide floor service to people needing coffee, juice, and water. The event, a major fundraiser for Rotary, couldn’t happen without the volunteer efforts of Rotarians, friends, and scouts, said chair person Mary Giroux.

Rotarian RobertaWilliams, who takes tickets, said this year’s breakfast fed about 260 more people than last year. The event has slowly increased in attendance since reopening after Covid.