Margaret Kuper Sherman passed away peacefully in her sleep, under her favorite “Union Jack” with family at her side on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Born March 15, 1929, in Cleethorpes, England, she grew up during World War II in the nearby city of Grimsby. Stories from her childhood took you back to a very different world.

Margaret went on to nursing school in London, working as a registered nurse on a variety of different units. There she met a young surgeon who she would later marry. They traveled extensively before relocating in Binghamton, where Sol, her husband, established a successful neurosurgery practice and they raised their two sons, Ian and Dan.

She was deeply involved in her children’s upbringing. Schlepping them to endless sports activities, Greek Peak and Oquaga Lake. She was also known for her involvement in the community. She was president of the MacArthur School PTA, the local chapter of Hadassah and, if you can imagine, the Vestal Junior Baseball League were a few of her roles.

Margaret became a snow bird after the passing of her husband. She spent her winters at The Meadows in Sarasota, FL, where she was club tennis champion and admired for her gardening prowess. She married her second husband, Mel, and continued to reside in Florida during the winter months and spend their summers in Cazenovia to be closer to family. Mel passed away and Margaret continued to live in a house next to her son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Mary Margaret and her grandchildren until her passing. She had many friends in Cazenovia and spent time with them at the Cazenovia Library, at CASA and enjoyed playing Mahjong with them as a group.

Predeceased by her parents, James and Margaret Standidge; her first husband, Solomon Kuper in 1986, her second husband, Melvin Sherman in 2016 and by her brother, John Standidge. She is survived by her sons, Ian, Daniel and his wife Mary Margaret and their children Alexander and Samantha along with a large extended family across the globe.

Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Margaret’s memory may be made to Hospice of Central New York and of the Finger Lakes, 990 Seventh North Street, Liverpool, NY 13088. Condolences for the family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.