FABIUS — The Highland Forest Nordic Ski Patrol invites couples, friends, and individuals to celebrate Valentine’s Day at Highland Forest County Park’s Skyline Lodge.

The park’s annual “Valentine’s in the Forest” event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15.

Catered by White Linen, the event will feature a four-course gourmet meal, a DJ, dancing, a photo booth, a cash bar, and a complimentary sleigh ride through the luminary-lit forest.

Tickets are $90 per person and can be purchased online at bullandbearroadhouse.com/merch. The number of tickets sold is capped at 100 per night.

All proceeds from the ticket sales will go to the park’s all-volunteer Nordic ski patrol.

The local patrol is a member affiliate of the National Ski Patrol, one of the largest outdoor safety organizations in the country.

The primary responsibility of Highland Forest’s 18 active patrollers is to ensure the safety of visitors who use the park’s 20-plus miles of hiking/snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and skate skiing trails each winter.

Volunteers patrol mainly on weekends but also at various times during the week.

Patrollers help with medical emergencies, conduct search and rescue, help skiers and snowshoers who are lost or have minor equipment failures, and assist the county employees when visitors are still out in the park at closing time.

“I enjoy being outside in the winter with other outdoor-loving, active people,” said patroller Kerstin McKay. “I also like learning new things and interacting with the public.”

To become a patroller, volunteers must take courses in outdoor emergency care and Nordic skills, such as fire and shelter building, navigation, orienteering, and GPS use.

Members are expected to take medical and Nordic skills refresher courses every year before the season starts.

“We have both medical and ski training, and we meet monthly to keep our skills up to date,” said McKay. “Valentine’s in the Forest is our only fundraiser, and the money we raise is used to help pay for our volunteers’ dues to the National Ski Patrol and to purchase medical and training equipment.”

Highland Forest is located at 1254 Highland Park Rd., off Rt. 80, in Fabius.

To learn more about the Highland Forest Nordic Ski Patrol and how to join, visit onondagacountyparks.com/parks/highland-forest/nordic-ski-patrol/.