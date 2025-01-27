CAZENOVIA — H. Grey Supply Co. in downtown Cazenovia will present its second Annual Winter Pride Fest Market on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., during Cazenovia’s Winter Fest weekend.

The event will celebrate the local LGBTQ+ community and feature music, special beverage and food offerings, and a lineup of LGBTQ+ vendors.

Co-owned by Travis Barr and Alex Altamonte, H. Grey Supply Co. is a modern-day general store and outfitter focused on bringing people together in a safe, inclusive space and selling products from small-batch makers and independent brands.

H. Grey established Cazenovia Pride, presenter of the annual Cazenovia Pride Fest, in 2021 to celebrate and empower the local LGBTQ+ community.

“The Winter Pride Fest Market promises to be a fantastic way to embrace the spirit of Pride in the winter season while supporting local LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs,” H. Grey said in a press release announcing the event.

As of Jan. 18, H. Grey had about 10 vendors signed up for the Winter Pride Fest Market.

Offerings will include specialty inclusive and LGBTQ+ books for all ages, woven hats and scarves, hand-crafted tea blends, baked goods from Single Girl Cookies, and artist-illustrated greeting cards and stickers.

“We also have Jessica Colby doing vitamin injections, and Breathing Space Psychotherapy will be on site to talk about mental health resources,” said Barr. “[We’ll] have three amazing DJs playing throughout the day to keep the energy high and the vibes just right. Alex and I are dusting off our DJ headphones and jumping back into it — something we loved doing when we produced events in NYC. Each of us will bring a different vibe to our sets, and it’s been such a fun way to reconnect with those roots as we prepare.”

The third DJ is Cazenovia resident Danny Stesson, also known as DJ Frosted Tips. According to Barr, Stesson has played events in Los Angeles and NYC, and his sets are always crowd-pleasers.

“Picture all your favorite 90s and 2000s throwbacks mixed with the ultimate Pride anthems,” Barr said. “We can’t wait to dance, shop, and celebrate with everyone. Last year, we were packed all day long, and we are excited for another unforgettable day.”

H. Grey also plans to debut its one-day-only specialty hot chocolate menu during the market.

“Our Winter Pride Fest Market specialty hot chocolates are magic in a cup,” said Barr. “Each sip is handcrafted by our barista team. Indulge for the day; you deserve it.”

Barr said the S’mores Hot Cocoa combines chocolate, marshmallow, and an “actual hint of smoky campfire nostalgia.”

The Choccy Chip Cookie Hot Cocoa recreates the taste of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies, and the White Chocolate Raspberry Hot Cocoa features creamy white chocolate with a tangy raspberry twist.

In the Red Velvet Hot Cocoa, rich cocoa meets red velvet cake with a cream cheese frosting finish.

In addition to hot chocolate, lattes, and espresso drinks, H. Grey will offer its Unicorn Sodas with edible glitter.

Mojo’s, a vegan pop-up specializing in street food fare and global flavors, will serve fusion-inspired street tacos and unveil two new house-made hot sauces available only at H. Grey.

The Winter Pride Fest Market will benefit Cazenovia Pride Fest 2025.

According to Barr, Pride Fest is about more than celebrating LGBTQ+ culture; it’s about building a stronger, more inclusive community.

He explained that Pride events provide a space for people to gather to feel seen, valued, and celebrated for who they are; they foster understanding, connection, and joy; and they help connect marginalized people to resources, education, medical and mental health services, and other safe and inclusive organizations and businesses.

“According to the Trevor Project, LGBTQ youth who had high levels of LGBTQ Pride — by attending Pride events — had nearly 20 percent lower odds of attempting suicide in the past year compared to those with lower levels of LGBTQ Pride,” said Barr. “And that number is even higher for trans and non-binary youth. For a small town like Cazenovia, Pride Fest also creates opportunities to showcase the incredible talent and contributions of local LGBTQ+ individuals and allies. It boosts the local economy by bringing visitors from all over into town to shop, dine, and explore, and it sends a powerful message that Cazenovia is a place that welcomes and supports everyone. When people show up and support these events, they’re not just attending a gay festival, they’re investing in a vision of acceptance, love, and progress. That kind of support creates a ripple effect, inspiring others and paving the way for even greater inclusivity and connection in the future.”

The Syracuse Post Standard/Syracuse.com recently named H. Grey the winner of three 2024 Readers’ Choice Best of Central New York awards.

The shop received awards for “Best Clothing,” “Best Craft Beverages,” and “Best Festival/Community Event” for Cazenovia Pride.

“80,000 people voted, which is crazy,” said Barr. “So, receiving three [awards] is an absolute honor and humbling. It feels incredible knowing that our community believes in what we’re doing at H. Grey Supply Co. and that it reaches beyond Cazenovia to all CNY. These awards [aren’t] just accolades, they’re a reflection of the love, support, and shared pride in creating something meaningful together. . . . This is about more than running a business; it’s about building a space that uplifts creativity, inclusivity, and connection. These awards serve as a reminder that when we center community and celebrate each other, magic truly happens. It makes us immensely grateful to everyone who voted for us and continues to support our journey.”

To learn more about H. Grey, visit hgreysupplyco.com or contact Barr at 917-288-2241 or [email protected].