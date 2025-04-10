Richard Frear, 89

Richard “Dick” Frear, 89, of Liverpool passed away Sunday, April 6, 2025, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Born in Rotterdam Junction, he was a lifelong resident of Baldwinsville.

Dick began his career with Penn Central Railroad as a brakeman for many years before becoming general chairman of the United Transportation Union.

He had a love for the outdoors, spending time hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed OTB betting on the horse races.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara; and oldest son, William.

Surviving are his children, Debra Eckel of Baldwinsville, John of Baldwinsville, Timothy (Jan) of Phoenix, AZ, Rick (Jessica) of Baldwinsville, and Rebecca (Terry) Graham of Rochester; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours. Funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 18, 2025, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the American Legion, 8529 Smokey Hollow Road, Baldwinsville. All are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.