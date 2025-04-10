Jo Ann Mets, 94

With the loss of a wonderful musician, mother and dear friend to many, Jo Ann Baker Mets, 94, also known as “Jody” passed away peacefully on March 31, 2025. She was born June 16, 1930, to Gene and Helen Baker in Pratt, KS, growing up with the golden wheat fields as her backdrop. She met her husband, Edwin Mets, (deceased) in Colorado when attending and graduating from Colorado Women’s College in Denver.

They moved to Pittsfield, MA, where their two children, Lisa and John (deceased,) were born, and then moved to Skaneateles.

Jo Ann was a vital person in the community, being organist for the Skaneateles Methodist Church for years and then for Saint Mary’s Church as well. She was a piano teacher for the young people who loved her for her patience, warm personality and wonderful sense of humor. She was a talented pianist for the middle school theater musicals and accompanist for many other people and organizations. Her musicality, her knowledge of music, her patience with children and her brilliance in composing endeared her to those fortunate enough to have known her.

In 2004 Jo Ann moved to Chatham, MA, to be closer to her daughter, Lisa, where once again she became ingrained in the musical community of Cape Cod. She became the organist for the First Congregational Church of Chatham and choir and once again immersed herself in many musical organizations and clubs. Jo Ann always said she loved to make music with people, not just to play music. She was also a long time member of P.E.O. Sisterhood (Philanthropic Educational Organization).

Jo Ann has lit up so many people’s lives with her music, humor, wittiness and love.

She would follow the lunar phases so not to miss a full moon rise or set over the ocean’s horizon no matter what time of night and loved to finish her day watching the sunset at the beach. Besides her passion of music and the arts, Cape Cod and the seashore and of course our feathered friends, (she was one of the Birdwatchers General Store’s best customers and a member of Cape Cod Bird Club) it must be said that she had a love for hot dogs and old fashioned cream soda and could be found at Depot Dogs on many summer days.

Jo Ann is survived by her daughter and husband, Lisa and Bob Chiappetta, granddaughter, Devon Chiappetta, grandsons and wives, Dustin and Carrie Chiappetta and Patrick and Melissa Chiappetta, and the three grandchildren, Luca, Giovanni and Ella.

We will all join Jo Ann singing in her angel choir with her directing from her piano.

A celebration of life will happen at the First Congregational Church of Chatham, MA on April 14, 2025 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Cape Cod Symphony or musical group of your choice.