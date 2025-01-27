CAZENOVIA — Caz Life, the events and marketing committee of the Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC), has announced the return of the annual Winter Festival, a celebration of chilly charm, community spirit, and local culture.

This family-friendly event will take place Feb. 6-9 and offer a packed schedule of activities and attractions for all ages, with support from the GCACC/Caz Life and local businesses.

“I’m very excited about the upcoming Winter Fest,” said Mark Woodworth, incoming president of Caz Life and owner of Lamplit Farm, which will provide free horse-drawn sleigh rides as part of the festivities. “This is one of many events that remind me what a wonderful community we are part of. It’s a great weekend to get out, shake off the winter ‘blahs,’ and appreciate what is shaping up to be the good, old-fashioned Cazenovia winter that many of us know and love.”

The festival begins on Thursday with the unveiling of the first clue in the Caz Life Medallion Hunt. A $250 prize awaits the clever person – or team – who cracks the clues and finds where in Cazenovia the medallion team has stashed its lucky Winter Fest coin.

One clue will be posted at 8 a.m. each morning on the Caz Life Facebook page, facebook.com/CazenoviaNYLife.

The medallion team has provided the following hint: last year, it was hidden in the horse trough at Lorenzo State Historic Site. It’s someplace different this year. It will, once again, be outside in a safe spot that is open to the public. Do not climb trees, go inside a building, search in or near water, or engage in any activity that might result in injury; the medallion is not there.

Downtown will be alive all weekend with pop-up events such as a “Cocoa Crawl” at participating shops, a scavenger hunt for kids, a snow sculpture competition, and an ice carving demonstration. Sip and stroll through the snow to explore local businesses, enjoy warm beverages, and become immersed in the unique charm of Cazenovia.

Minutes away from downtown, try torch-lit cross-country skiing from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday on the groomed trails at Lorenzo, or take a scenic sleigh ride around the mansion grounds from 1 to 3 p.m. with the horses from Woodworth’s Lamplit Farms. These offerings are weather permitting; if there’s no snow, find the horses pulling a wagon through the village.

Also on Saturday, join the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation for a magical evening as they light up the night with a lantern-lit snowshoe hike at 4:30 p.m. from Lorenzo to Meier’s Creek Brewing Company. Snowshoes will be available to borrow. If there’s no snow, the hike is still on.

“I encourage everyone to get out and enjoy the activities,” Woodworth said. “Don’t forget to show our local merchants and businesses how much they are appreciated by buying local.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to embrace the season, celebrate winter’s beauty, and connect with the Cazenovia community and local businesses. According to the organizers, the Caz Life Winter Festival is a family-friendly event that promises fun, laughter, and cherished memories for all.

For more information, updates, and a full schedule of events, visit Caz Life online at cazenovia.com/winter or on social media.

Event Schedule

All Weekend

Medallion Hunt Around Cazenovia: One clue will be posted each morning at 8 a.m. at facebook.com/CazenoviaNYLife.

Family-Friendly Main Street Story Stroll: Pick up a route map at the Cazenovia Public Library or Carriage Barn Books and take a stroll down Albany Street, stopping to look in at the marked storefronts. Farmstead 1868 lavender bears will help kids decipher the map’s riddle. Find the answer and return to the library/Carriage Barn Books during operating hours for a prize. Sponsored by realtor Thomas Tait. Tait will donate an ice cream from Nelson Creamery to the first 100 participants.

Team Scavenger Hunt: Co-sponsored by the Cazenovia Public Library and realtor Thomas Tait. Rally a team and set out to find some fun around the community. Register teams and pick up packets of prompts at the library beginning Thursday, Feb 6 at 10 a.m. Packets contain a list of activities or scenes to photograph.

Friday, Feb. 7

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Public Ice Skating at the Burton Street Rink

The event is weather-dependent. BYO skates.

11 a.m. — Fire & Ice Weekend: Cazenovia Mason’s Famous Chicken BBQ and Soft Serve Ice Cream at Nelson Creamery

For more information, visit facebook.com/nelsoncreamery. Enjoy pulled pork and salt potatoes on Super Bowl Sunday, with pre-orders available.

1 p.m. — Winter Fest Crafternoon: Paint Along with Tess at the Cazenovia Public Library

2 to 3 p.m. — Farmstead 1868 Lavender Bears

A parent-child class to craft a warmable lavender bear filled with Farmstead 1868’s locally grown lavender.

3 to 9 p.m. — S’mores & Firepits at Madison County Distillery

Dress warmly and cozy up outside at Madison County Distillery for complimentary community s’mores. The distillery’s tacos and specialty cocktails will also be available.

6 to 9 p.m. — Cellar Bourbon Bar at Meier’s Creek Brewing Company

Meier’s Creek Brewing Company will host a release party for its newest bourbon barrel-aged beer in the cellar. Tim Forbes will provide live music from 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

7 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Winter Fest Pancake Breakfast at the American Legion Post 88

No RSVP is necessary. Enjoy pancakes, sausage, and coffee while supporting local veterans. Raffle tickets will be available for Red Apple gift cards.

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Cazenovia High School Snow Sculpture Competition at Memorial Park (weather permitting)

9:30 a.m. — Galentine’s at Purpose Coffee Co.

Enjoy specialty beverages, bouquets, live music, and permanent jewelry.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale in the Cazenovia Public Library Community Room

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — “Pieces of My Life” Exhibit

A gallery showing of Sue Ellen Romanowski’s art quilts at Cazenovia Artisans. Spicy hot cocoa will be served.

11 a.m. — “Music with Henry” Kids’ Event at the Cazenovia Public Library

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Farmstead 1868 Lavender Essential Oil Distillation Demonstration Outside 20|EAST

11 a.m. — Cazenovia Winter Fest Pride Market at H. Grey Supply Co.

Shop from LGBTQIA+ vendors, enjoy D.J. performances, and sip specialty hot cocoa.

12 to 4 p.m. — Cocoa Crawl at the Downtown Shops

Join participating downtown shops for free hot cocoa samples. Sip, shop, support local, and enjoy the winter weather in Cazenovia.

4:30 p.m. — Lantern-Lit Snowshoe Hike at Meier’s Creek Brewing Company

Join the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation as it lights up the night with a lantern-lit snowshoe hike. Snowshoes are available to borrow on a first-come, first-served basis, courtesy of the Friends of Stony Pond.

5 to 7 p.m. — Torch-Lit Cross-Country Ski at Lorenzo State Historic Site

Parking will be available in the visitor parking lot. The skiing will be around the back agricultural field and illuminated by torch light. Horse-drawn sleigh rides will be available around the property. BYO-skis and dress warmly.

5 to 7 p.m. — Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides at Meier’s Creek Brewing Company and Lorenzo State Historic Site

Lamplit Farm & Nuts in Training Farm will provide the rides. No reservations are needed. If there is not enough snow, the starting location is subject to change, so visit the Caz Life social media/website for updates.

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Glow Party with Chasing Neon at Madison County Distillery

Wear neon to this family-friendly event. Glow Sticks will be available.

6 to 8 p.m. — Cellar Open at Meier’s Creek Brewing Company

The British Blacksmith will make “Colonial Hot Flips” on the back terrace, weather dependent. This drink combines dark beer, rum, and honey and is stirred with a piping-hot poker. Ben and Sarah will provide live music.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Stay tuned for Sunday activities, including the continued Medallion Hunt.