72-year-old local runner heads to the 129th Boston Marathon

FAIRMOUNT — In 2024, Fairmount resident Penny Noll accomplished her goal of running a marathon in every state in the country. Now, she has her sights set on the 129th Boston Marathon, which she will run on April 21, 2025.

Noll, 72, has aspired to participate in the Boston Marathon since she began running in her early fifties.

“[It] has been my dream because it is one of the oldest marathons,” she said. “It has a beautiful course from Hopkinton to the center of Boston, and each of the 26.2 miles is lined with cheering crowds. The race is a big, exciting celebration and attracts runners from around the world and elite athletes. I have volunteered at the Boston Marathon finish line for the past six years, and it was so inspiring.”

Noll has been accepted as a charity runner for the Michael Lisnow Respite Center in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, which provides emotional and physical support for individuals with disabilities and their families.

“Many charities have arrangements with the Boston Marathon,” Noll said. “A charity runner has applied to and been chosen to raise donations for the organization. [The] runner pays for the race registration and receives a bib after raising an average of $12,000. Well over 100 people apply for bibs from each charity.”

The Boston Athletic Association, which organizes the Boston Marathon, has a strict qualification system that requires runners to meet specific time standards based on age and gender to qualify to enter the race. However, a runner can bypass the qualifying standards by running for a charity and raising funds.

Noll has been trying to increase her speed to achieve a qualifying time for over five years. Although she has gotten close, her times have not met the requirements.

“That’s why I was thrilled to be accepted as a Michael Lisnow Respite Center charity runner,” she said. “. . . I am [elated] that finally, after running over 20 years and finishing 62 marathons in all 50 states and two Canadian provinces, I will be following in the footsteps of Olympic athletes and running legends [who have crossed] the iconic Boston Marathon finish line.”

Noll began training and raising funds on Feb.12 when she was accepted by the Michael Lisnow Respite Center.

“I had only 10 weeks to prepare, which is not recommended,” she said. “But training and fundraising are progressing positively thanks to the support of family and friends, a great coach, and an inspiring charity. I am so grateful.”

Noll moved to the Town of Camillus in the fall of 2023 after 35 years of living in Cazenovia.

“My neighborhood is great for training,” she said. “I have the hills and the West Genesee High School track. It is also beautiful to run along the Erie Canal trail past the Sims Store Museum or towards Syracuse.”

To learn more about the Boston Marathon, visit baa.org/races/boston-marathon.

For more information on the Michael Lisnow Respite Center, visit hopkintonrespite.org.