If you are looking to check out a new brewery, consider visiting Van Hassler Brewing located at 8045 Oswego Road in Liverpool.

“Opening a brewery has been my husband and my’s dream for a long time. It’s very exciting to finally be able to make it happen,” co-owner and assistant brewer Kateri Hassler, said.

Hassler and her husband, Laford, were inspired to open a brewery for one simple reason, their love of the product they produce.

They both possess a genuine interest in the science of making beer.

In addition to enjoying brewing their own beer, they knew it would be rewarding to share it with the community.

“We have really wonderful neighborhoods in our area who are involved. We could use more public meeting places. Craft breweries are flexible and can be a gathering space for many different reasons,” Hassler said.

Van Hassler Brewing opened this past fall on Oct. 28.

Hassler said that since opening business has been going well.

Customers can be attracted to breweries for the beer they produce, but there is also something more to making a brewer successful.

A brewery can build community, provide comfort, and give people a place to connect.

Hassler said that the Van Hassler have picked up a lot of regular customers since they opened.

That is because Van Hassler Brewery keeps customers returning with a variety of activities during the week.

For example every Wednesday, they have bingo from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Thursdays, they offer trivia with the Orange Trivia Company.

Visitors can also enjoy live music on certain Saturdays.

In addition to the fun, almost every week Van Hassler offers a new beer on tap.

Van Hassler is not limited itself to one style of beer.

They offer a variety for all palates.

“We brew all types of beers. There are so many interesting and tasty styles out there that we don’t want to specialize in just one,” Hassler said.

So far on tap, they have had a Wheat Ale, a Belgian Strong Ale, a Stout, a Porter, a Brown Ale, a West Coast IPA, and an Amber.

The American Wheat Ale and the Fall Amber have been the most popular according to Hassler.

“We try to keep these on tap, but sometimes they sell so fast that we’ll be out for a week or so,” she said.

The Hasslers plan to open a kitchen with a limited menu, so patrons can enjoy some food with their beers.

In the meantime, they have “Pops to go with your Hops” which is popcorn from Syracuse’s Original Carmelcorn.

To see the full schedule of their events, activities, and what they are brewing, visit VanHasslerbrewing.com.

Submitted photos

Van Hassler Brewing opened Oct. 28 and has been well received.