Street signs announcing the Village of Liverpool’s new ban on overweight vehicles will be posted this week, according to Mayor Stacy Finney.

“The signs warning people about the village truck ban will be installed early next week,” Finney said on Jan. 3. “And we can begin enforcing our long-standing ordinance finally.”

At its July 10 meeting, the village board of trustees approved a new local law prohibiting the operation of trucks weighing more than five tons within the village. The law specifically targets “truck, trailers and tractor-trailer combinations.”

The new fines will be $1,200 for trucks and their loads totaling between five tons and seven-and-a-half tons. For weights between seven-and-a-half tons and 10 tons the penalty would be $1,700.

The fines grow progressively higher for increased weights, with the top fine listed as $4,700 for trucks and their loads weighing 22.5 tons or more.

“The newly suggested penalties align with those of New York State,” Finney said.

Placed at primary village intersections, five of the new signs say, “Trucks Over 5 Tons Use Truck Routes, except local delivery.” Three more signs simply state “Weight Limit 5 Tons.”

Three more signs depict the image of a crossed-out truck and the words, “except local deliveries.”

Several more signs point drivers to established truck routes.

The new local law, which was drafted by the previous board of trustees headed by Mayor Gary White, aims to “regulate and control land use and to protect the health, safety and welfare of its residents as well as the integrity of village thoroughfares.”

The law includes a notable exclusion to allow trucks of all weights to make local deliveries and pickups.