The Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps will be offering two outdoor adventures this summer to explore the lake’s restore habitats.

Join the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps on Thursday, July 25 at 4 p.m. for a Walk In Nature program.

Everyone is welcome to attend this 1.5 hour, 1 mile walk along the Onondaga Lake West Shore Trail to explore newly restored habitats that attract birds, mammals and other wildlife.

Participants will learn from Audubon New York, Montezuma Audubon Center, and Onondaga Audubon staff and volunteers about wildlife and the importance of wetlands in supporting the Onondaga Lake watershed.

The walk will be on a paved trail.

Binoculars and field guides will be provided. Meet at Honeywell’s Onondaga Lake Visitors Center, 280 Restoration Way, Syracuse, NY 13209.

Fee: $10/adult, $7.50/child, $30/family. Space is limited and registration is required. Online reservations are available at ny.audubon.org/OLCC or click act.audubon.org/a/onondaga-lake-conservation-corps-walk-in-nature-july-25-4pm.

Call 315.365.3588 or email [email protected] with questions.

The Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps will lead a 2-mile paddle along Nine Mile Creek and Onondaga Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. to experience the lake’s birds and other wildlife at sunset.

Onondaga Lake is an important stopover area for migratory shorebirds, songbirds and birds of prey during their long and impressive journey.

Birding and habitat experts from Montezuma Audubon Center and Parsons will discuss how enhanced wetlands along the lakeshore are supporting the Onondaga Lake watershed and its value as an Important Bird Area.

A limited number of solo kayaks are available to rent and will be reserved in advance on a first come, first served basis. Participants may also use their own non-motorized personal watercrafts.

Paddle boarders are welcome.

Fee: $25/person without boat rental; $35/person with solo kayak rental. Rentals include a boat, paddle and life vest. Online reservations are available at ny.audubon.org/OLCC or click act.audubon.org/a/onondaga-lake-conservation-corps-sunset-paddle-august-14-2024.

A map to the Pumphouse Road boat launch will be emailed to participants after registering.

The event will take place rain or shine. Call 315-365-3588 or email [email protected] with questions.

The programs are sponsored by Honeywell and Parsons.