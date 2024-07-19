Marietta Bolster has been awarded a SKARTS Grant to support her new arts education enterprise in Skaneateles known as Art Camp, which features nature-based art lessons combined withmindful practices.

Initially designed for children, the Art Camp has garnered significant interest from individuals of all ages.

In a press release, Bolster said she looks forward to expanding the program to offer a wider range of class options.

The mission is to equip participants with tools to connect with nature, tap into their inherent creativity, and foster cooperation within the community.

The SKARTS grant will be used to purchase art supplies and provide scholarships for those who face financial barriers, ensuring the Art Camp remains accessible and inclusive.

Bolster’s goal is to make the Art Camp a welcoming space for anyone interested in enhancing their creative endeavors.

“We are so grateful for SKARTS’ support. Not only is it helpful in our startup phase, but it is a wonderful endorsement of our mission,” said Bolster.

For more information about the Art Camp and upcoming classes visit SkanArtCamp.com or call 315-567-6327.