When the Antique and Classic Boat Show sails into town, it will be with many boats—and exhibitors—new to Skaneateles.

The show, now in its 46th year overall and its 30th year in Skaneateles, returns to Clift Park July 26-28. Hours are 3 p.m. to dusk Friday, 9 a.m. to dusk Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

The show, hosted by the Finger Lakes Chapter (FLC) of the Antique and Classic Boat Society and the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, draws exhibitors from throughout New York state, the East Coast, the Midwest and Canada. About 10,000 visitors attend each year.

“We’ve gone from state parks to canal-side villages to broad lakes and busy ports,” says Paul Garrett, FLC boat show committee chair, in recounting the show’s history. “Thirty years ago, we came to Skaneateles and made this quaint, colonial-style village our boat show home.”

Visitors to this year’s show will be able to view, and meet the owners of, some 80 runabouts, launches, sailboats, canoes, rowing craft and race boats, many restored to their original condition. The names are legendary: Gar Wood, Chris-Craft, Century.

Featured boats include Triple Crown, a 1948 Century Sea Maid owned by Dan and Ashley Ritchey of Bolivar, Ohio; Mazu, a 1940 Gar Wood Vacationer (utility) owned by Susan and Mark Cranfill of Fairfax Station, Virginia; ACME, a 1940 Lightning sailboat (one of the last of its vintage still actively sailing) built in Skaneateles and owned by Mike Yates of Skaneateles; and GoodWood, a 1962 Century Coronado owned by Brenda and Ed Evans of Skaneateles.

Activities Ahead

“The Antique and Classic Boat Show offers non-stop splendor, set against the backdrop of Skaneateles’ fine boutiques, galleries and restaurants,” says Hilary Fenner, executive director of the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce. “We can’t wait to welcome you!”

Highlights of the weekend include:

Boat parade, led by the Skaneateles Fire Department, starting at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Performances by the Skaneateles Community Band, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday; the Diana Jacobs Band, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday; and the Soda Ash 6, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Display of model antique boats by the Syracuse Model Boat Club, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Guided village bus tours, presented by the Skaneateles Historical Society, 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Youth judging competition, 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Opportunities for children to paint toy wooden boats, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and a McClurg Kids Building Corner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Photo-shoot and spectator cruise aboard the Judge Ben Wiles, 10 a.m. Sunday. The Judge will leave from the Mid-Lakes Navigation dock in Clift Park and make a slow tour of the north end of Skaneateles Lake while exhibiting boats make random passes and provide opportunities for action shots. Tickets are $17/adults, $7/children 12 and under.

At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, raffle drawings will be held for a dozen prizes.

First prize, highlighting relaxation, combines a spa package from Mirbeau Inn & Spa with a $100 gift card from Gilda’s and class passes from Sky Yoga. Second prize is a Courtly Check cake stand from MacKenzie-Childs. Third prize, from Vine & Voyage, is a guided wine tasting for up to eight with local sommelier Alison Ferretti.

Other prizes include a Theatre Package featuring a $50 gift certificate from Prison City Pub and Brewery, two tickets to The REV and an overnight stay at the Hilton Garden Inn; an Experience Package featuring a $100 gift certificate from Mid-Lakes Navigation, a Visit Syracuse gift basket, admission for four to The Barrow Gallery, admission for four to the Seward House Museum and a print from SkanDrone; and a Breakfast Package featuring gift cards from At Long Last, Clover’s and the Skaneateles Bakery, along with two tumblers from the Skaneateles Bakery and K-Cups from Vermont Green Mountain.

Also, a Skaneateles Dining Basket featuring gift certificates from Patisserie and Blue Water Grill; a toy wooden boat filled with lottery tickets; a Shop Skaneateles Basket featuring goodies from local stores; a Boat Show Basket featuring items from the Ship’s Store; a framed 2024 Boat Show poster; and a toy wooden boat filled with candy.

Tickets are $5 each, three for $10 or 10 for $20, and are available at the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce, 22 Jordan St., and under the sponsor tent at the show.

Judging of the boats, in 35 categories, takes place Saturday morning. Throughout the weekend, visitors will cast their votes for the highly coveted People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Doug’s Fish Fry, which will be presented at 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

Staging Awards—new this year—will recognize the best staged displays in water and on land. Judging will take place Saturday morning by members of the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation; winners will be announced Saturday afternoon.

The poster for this year’s show combines photos taken by FLC members Wendy Bates and Elaine Sherwood Jakubowski. Posters are $10 and are on sale at the show and the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce.

Boat show T-shirts will be available at the Ship’s Store, along with a wide variety of nautical apparel and decor.

In advance of the show, Bella, a double-ended rowing craft believed to have been built in the late 1800s or early 1900s and owned by Noah Taylor, is on display at M&T Bank in Skaneateles.

It Takes a Village

“Our sponsors make this show happen,” says Fenner. “We couldn’t do it without them, and we are beyond grateful for their support.”

As in past years, M&T Bank is the presenting sponsor.

Contributing sponsors are the Sherwood Inn, Beak & Skiff/1911, Brinson Marine, Doug’s Fish Fry, The Savage Homestead, Finger Lakes Insurance Agency, Valentine’s Pizza and Deli, Jacobs Press, MacKenzie-Childs, Mirbeau Inn & Spa, Skaneateles Brewery, Skaneateles Festival, Skaneateles Suites, Skaneateles Town Square, Vine & Voyage, 1st National Gifts, Blue Water Grill, Cayuga Tree Service, Finger Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty, Floor Coverings International of CNY, Gilda’s, Hilton Garden Inn, Janice Miller, Architect, Mid-Lakes Navigation, Sea Culture Brand, SECNY Federal Credit Union, Stroll Skaneateles, The REV Theatre Company, Tops Friendly Markets, Visit Syracuse and Wirth’s Automotive.

Media partners are Group M Communications, FLX Local Media and WRVO Public Media.

Paid parking is available in the municipal lot (accessed through Genesee or State streets), where parking is 75 cents an hour and all-day parking is $6. Free parking is available in the Austin Park Pavilion lot at the corner of Jordan and Austin streets, and in the lower gravel lot of Skaneateles High School across from Leitch Avenue.

New this year: A free shuttle, sponsored by Sherwood Inns and Appetites, will run between these two lots and the municipal lot. Hours of service are noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to. 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, go to skaneateles.com or facebook.com/skaneateleschamber/ or call 315-685-0552.