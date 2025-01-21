VILLAGE OF BALDWINSVILLE – When the 13th annual Seneca Savings January Jazzfest really gets cookin’ on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 25, at Mohegan Manor, the ballroom dancefloor will be rockin’ to the rhythms of a Buffalo jam band called Organ Fairchild.

The annual winter “fun-raiser” that supports the educational programs of CNY Jazz will move from the event’s traditional Sunday schedule for the first time since its inception in 2011.

“This year’s headliner is the band with possibly the most amusing name in the business,” noted CNY Jazz Executive Director Larry Luttinger. “Seriously though, they are possibly the funkiest new group on the scene, breaking attendance records border to border upstate.”

Organ Fairchild – a trio withpout a bass player – will electrify the third-floor Morris Ballroom from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The Organ Fairchild sound has been described as a mixture of Soulive, Medeski Martin & Wood, the Grateful Dead, Steely Dan and the Meters. The Buffalo News described their band as “What it might sound like if Jimmy Smith and Grant Green were leading a jam band at Bonnaroo.”

The trio features musicians Joe Bellanti, Corey Kertzie and Dave Ruch.

January Jazzfest starts at 1 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m. with continuous music on every level of the historic old Odd Fellows Hall at 58 Oswego St.

The seven-hour lineup includes Grupo Pagan Lite with guest guitarist Adam Fisher, the leader of Count Blastula, plus the Jimmy Johns Trio.

Pianist Dan Pugh is curating a new and adventurous “Plus One” format pairing him with regional luminaries such as guitarist Mike Serafim, singer Dan Fields and bassist Joey Arcuri. Pugh will also hold forth at the grand piano in the downstairs club room.

This year’s concluding CNY Jazz Alumni Jam is beimng coordinated by Pat Duca, lead alto saxophonist in the CNY Jazz Youth Orchestra. He’ll be calling up his peers, former CNY Jazz students, to mix it up until 8 p.m.

Advance-sale tickets for the all-day event cost $25 at cnyjazz.org. Admission at the door costs $30; cnyjazz.org; 315-479-JAZZ.

Fest dedicated to late musician-minister

Jazzfest is being dedicated to the memory of a major force on the region’s jazz landscape, the late Rev. John Rohde.

The saxophonist and bandleader died Oct. 4 after reportedly suffering from coronavirus disease. He was 62 years old.

Rohde played lead tenor saxophone and served as librarian of the CNY Jazz Orchestra. He also led his Pastabilities Trio for more than two decades every Wednesday night at the popular Armory Square eatery.

Five years ago, Rohde was ordained as a priest for the Episcopal Diocese of Central New York.

“He was a pillar of the cultural community and of the spiritual community,” Luttinger said. “His inspiring legacy will hang heavily over this event. Every note of the festival will be in celebration of John’s cultural contribution to Central New York.”