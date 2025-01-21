TOWN OF DEWITT – Along with other local volunteers, members of May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society and Pebble Hill Presbyterian Church came together on Jan. 20 to share a potluck lunch and assemble care packages for unhoused people in the Syracuse area.

The first-time event bringing the two churches together was meant partly as a way to disengage from the television channels buzzing with news of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, but mostly it was organized as a tribute to the bridge-building vision of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose birthday was celebrated that day as well.

During gathering held in Fellowship Hall of Pebble Hill Presbyterian, which is located on Jamesville Road in DeWitt, there was an assembly line setup allowing attendees to pack bags with toiletries, granola and fruit bars, notepads, pens, bandages, and socks for those without homes locally.

The participants on Monday were also invited to keep bags with them in their vehicles so that they could hand them out at a stoplight or wherever else they might be while driving if they come across someone in need. Any remaining bags are set to go to the Rescue Mission Alliance of Syracuse.

At the same time, a group at one table was busy writing notes of encouragement and compassion to include in the bags, their messages including words like “you are valued” and “wishing you peace and love.”

During the potluck portion, attendees sat at tables with folks from the other church they hadn’t previously met as they socialized and got to know each other, discussing such things as their differing faiths but also their overlapping interests in social justice.

One of the event coordinators, Rev. Jo VonRue from May Memorial, said the purpose of the event and the distribution of the care packages is to show the unhoused that their lives and stories matter and that there are people out there thinking of them amid their struggles.

“There are times when people that are without homes feel disparate from the neighborhood and separated from their community,” said VonRue, who herself was homeless at several different points as a child. “We wanted a place to come together and do something for good.”

VonRue said the nourishment of neighbors facing tough times with comfort and support and the spreading of joy and positivity is what Dr. King would’ve wanted. Additionally, the interfaith partnering of the two churches—one belonging to the Presbyterian denomination and one non-Christian—showed that individuals who don’t always share the same views can connect for a common cause, she said.

Despite acknowledging that it’s easy to feel helpless when addressing homelessness and trying to fix the problem entirely, VonRue said that contributing even the smallest gift can brighten someone’s day and be life-affirming.

About 50 people attended the “Breaking Bread, Building Bridges” event to spread warmth this winter and bring along snacks like cheese and crackers, salads, wraps, and various desserts.

The supplies purchased were used to construct about 100 care packages altogether.