VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – Liverpool Public Library’s winter-spring concert series celebrates “Syracuse songwriters.”

Local tunesmiths Mark Zane and Donna Dennihy will kick off the series performing their original material at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the library’s Carman Community Room, 310 Tulip St. Admission is free.

Zane’s most recent album is titled “Acoustic Truths & Electric Lies,” with tunes such as “One More Day” and “Too Old to Care.

When Dennihy released her first solo album, “Early Girl,” in 2013, it featured originals such as “Word of Dog,” “Cellophane” and “Haiku Breakup.”

Born and raised in Utica, Zane now lives in Syracuse and teaches sociology at Onondaga Community College.

The struggle of life in old industrial cities can be heard in many of the songs on Zane’s debut disc, “American Hunger,” which features 12 of his originals.

His second CD, “Walk it Off,” is a collection of 12 more.

His third CD, “Upstate Uprising” came out in January 2019 with 10 more.

Dennihy is based in Auburn.

She credits her co-writing partner and Edgy Folk bandmate Jon Peterson with nurturing her music over the past 18 years.

Peterson is likely to join her for a few tunes on Sunday at the library.

Since releasing “Getting Warmer” their Edgy Folk debut in 2008, Dennihy’s songwriting has evolved to deliver sweet, poignant songs with simplistic beauty, some humorous, some insightful.

Syracuse New Times Music Editor Jessica Novak praised its “popping banjo, mandolin, violin, accordion, udu and haunting harmonies breathing life into songs built on words that are more striking with every interpretive listen.”

Sunday’s concert – a collaboration of Liverpool Public Library and the Liverpool Is The Place Concert Committee – is made possible thanks to support from the NY State Council on the Arts administered by CNY Arts.

Next month the Syracuse songwriters series will continue with guitarists Isreal Hagan and Colleen Kattau, on Feb 9. Veteran tunesmiths Bob Halligan Jr. and Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers will appear on March 9; lpl.org; 315-457-0310.