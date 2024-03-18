CAZENOVIA — The Cazenovia Public Library (CPL) is celebrating the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse with three free community events — a March 19 lecture on eclipses, a March 21 children’s program, and a viewing party on the day of the astronomical event.

The library will also be giving away specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing. These “eclipse glasses” were provided by the Science-Technology Activities & Resources for Libraries Network (STAR Net) through its Solar Eclipse Activities for Libraries program.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), a solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth that either fully or partially blocks the sun’s light in some areas. Because the moon does not orbit in the exact same plane as the sun and Earth do, solar eclipses only happen occasionally.

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the continental United States, and Canada.

During a total solar eclipse, the moon completely blocks the face of the sun while it passes between the sun and Earth. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk. Weather permitting, people standing in the “path of totality” may see the sun’s corona, or outer atmosphere, shining out around the moon. The corona is usually obscured by the bright face of the sun.

NASA’s “2024 Total Solar Eclipse” webpage says the total solar eclipse will be visible along a narrow track stretching from Texas to Maine on April 8. A partial solar eclipse will be visible throughout all 48 states of the contiguous US. It will be the last total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous US until 2044.

“Eclipses spark a sense of wonder and inspire us to be curious, engaged, and seek answers, which makes the upcoming solar eclipse the perfect opportunity to connect with our community and provide learning opportunities through programming,” said CPL Interim Director Elisha Davies. “Thanks to STAR Net, we’ve been given the tools — solar glasses — and training to celebrate this rare celestial event.”

March 19 eclipse presentation

On March 19, local amateur astronomer Dr. Kamal Jabbour will present “Eclipses” at 6 p.m. in the CPL Community Room.

Jabbour is an astronomer at the Pompey Observatory in Pompey, NY; a member of the Syracuse Astronomical Society (SAS); and a volunteer at Rice Creek Observatory in Oswego.

Jabbour said his fascination with the moon started with the Apollo 11 landing on July 20, 1969.

He dove into astronomy and astrophotography in retirement, following a 40-year engineering career.

“I have been interested in astronomy since childhood and built my own telescope at age 15,” he said. “I earned a Ph.D. in electrical engineering that gave me the technical foundation for astrophotography.”

Jabbour has been a member of the SAS for about two years.

“The SAS is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that brings together amateur astronomers to observe visually and image electronically the solar system and deep sky objects, such as galaxies and nebulae,” Jabbour said.

The SAS also holds free public observing nights at its Darling Hill Observatory in the hamlet of Vesper in Tully, NY. For more information, visit Syracuse-astro.org.

During his upcoming presentation, Jabbour will use slides prepared by Dr. Robert Ostrander, another member of the SAS, to illustrate what will occur on April 8.

According to Jabbour, Cazenovia lies outside the eclipse’s narrow path of totality.

“It will get a bit darker, but [there won’t be] totality,” he said.

Weather permitting, people can watch the eclipse live on Jabbour’s astronomy channel, YouTube.com/@PompeyObservatory, which also showcases over 1,800 videos of the sun, moon, stars, planets, galaxies, nebulae, comets, and space stations captured by his telescopes.

March 21 kids’ program

CPL will present “Elementary Explorers: All About the Solar Eclipse” on March 21, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the community room.

Children ages 5-9 are invited to join CPL Youth Services Assistant Debora Millson to learn about the upcoming solar eclipse through books, science, and art.

Participants will have the opportunity to create cereal box eclipse viewers that will enable them to safely view the April 8 eclipse indirectly by looking at a projected image of the sun.

April 8 eclipse viewing party

The Cazenovia Public Library, Lorenzo State Historic Site, and the New Woodstock Free Library are teaming up to host an eclipse viewing party on April 8 starting at 1:30 p.m. on the Lorenzo lawn.

The New Woodstock Free Library will be helping to provide refreshments, games, and activities, as well as additional staffing support.

According to CPL Youth Services Coordinator Jenna Wright, CPL has 1,500 eclipse glasses to give away at the viewing party. A limited number of glasses will also be available at the library beginning March 25 on a first-come-first-served basis with a limit of two glasses per household.

To learn more about the 2024 total solar eclipse, what to expect, and how to safely view it, visit science.nasa.gov/eclipses/future-eclipses/eclipse-2024/.