Michael T. Markowski, 60, of 36 North St., Morrisville, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at the Wynn Hospital, Utica. He was born April 13, 1963, in Hamilton, the son of the late Thomas and Luella (Rivenburgh) Markowski and graduated from Morrisville-Eaton High School.

Michael had worked for the Big M Supermarket, Morrisville, Grand Union, Marquardt Switches Inc., Carrier Corporation and at one time was a cook at Colgate Inn and Mr. Ed’s, Hamilton.

He was a member of the Eaton Community Church, Eaton Fire Department, where he served as a fireman, chief and commissioner with over 50 years of service. He enjoyed hunting and trapping in his younger years, but most of all he loved fishing.

Surviving is his companion, Donna DeGroat and her children, Stephen Shelton, Eric DeGroat and Amos (Jennifer) DeGroat and beloved grandson Ayden, stepchildren, Rueben, Daniel Wednesday, Jennifer, step-grandchildren Mallory, Maddy and beloved grandson Ayden, two great-grandsons and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

To honor Michael’s life, a gathering will be held at the Eaton Fire Department, 2631 Mechanic St., Eaton, NY 13334 on Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 1 to 4 p.m. Ham, Turkey and a roast will be supplied; please bring a dish to pass.

Interment will be in the Nelson Rural Cemetery.

Contributions in Michael’s memory may be made to US Renal Care Oneida Dialysis, 131 Main St., Suite 101, Oneida, NY 13421 or the American Heart Foundation, or Eaton Fire Department.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY 13408.

To leave a condolence online, go to burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com.