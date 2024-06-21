The Summer Book Sale will be held at the site of the library’s future home: 75 Fennell Street from Thursday, July 11 – Sunday, July 14

Hours:

Thursday 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Friday 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Saturday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM (Bag Sale!)

PROGRAMS

Drop-in Art | Monday, July 1 from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Drop-in at the library to make an artist-inspired creation. In July we’ll explore the work of Clare Youngs and Paul Klee in August. No registration. Ages 8 – 12.

Stuffed Animal Adoption | Tuesday, July 2 from 10:30 AM – 1 :00 PM |Drop-in the library to pick out a mini stuffed pet to adopt and take home. Name your stuffed animal, decorate a pet carrier, and learn how to best care for your new mini-pet (hint: it loves to listen to storybooks!). No registration. Toddlers – age 7.

Animals Around the Lake | Monday, July 8 at 10:30 AM | Read, explore and observe animals around our lake with the Skaneateles Lake Association. Create and take home your own “crafty” duck. Registration required. For kids 3 – 7 years with a caregiver.

Animal Myths: Hands-on with the Zoo | Monday, July 8 at 5:30 PM |In this program at the library, Rosamund Gifford Zoo will help us bust animal myths! Misinformation can manipulate our feelings about the animals around us that need our help to support their survival. The program utilizes a multitude of biofacts (a snake skeleton, penguin feathers, turtle shells, and more!) and invites inquiry and problem-solving through literacy-based centers; participants read three bits of information and try to discern which two are true and which is the lie utilizing the biofacts, information, and accompanying diagrams to sleuth out fact from fiction. No registration. Ages 8 – 12.

Butterfly Release with Winterberry Homestead | Tuesday, July 9 at 10:30 AM | Location: Library Yard | Join us for a hands-on program with Winterberry Homestead. Learn about identifying caterpillars, the process of transforming into a butterfly, and more! At the end of the program, participants will receive a butterfly they can release into the air and make a wish. Registration required. For ages 5 – 12. Limit 35

Library Board Meeting | Tuesday, July 9 at 6:30 PM: The Library Board is made up of community members who volunteer their time and skills to further the mission of the library. All meetings are open, and the public is welcome to attend.

Jump on Board! | Wednesday, July 10 at 4:00 PM | Location: Clift Park | Meet us at Clift Park to visit and explore the Skaneateles Lake Association’s Dr. Robert Werner Research & Education Boat (“The Bob”) and learn about scientific lake equipment and water ecology. Registration required. For ages 8-12 years accompanied by an adult.

Play Day at Amberations | Friday, July 12 from 10:30 – 11:30 AM | Location: Amberations, 2345 Amber Road, Marietta, NY 13110 | If you like catching frogs, feeding a friendly donkey, and getting your toes wet in a flowing stream, then you’ll love play time at Amberations! Join your library friends for a casual morning exploring Amberations, playing, and socializing. No registration. For ages 2 – 7 with a caregiver.

Morning Book Club: The Agitators | Monday, July 15 at 10:30 AM | This month we’re reading The Agitators by Dorthoy Wickenden. Meetings are casual and everyone is welcome. Copies of the book are available at the library. Participants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom. For adults.

Book Buddies | Monday, July 15 from 4:30 – 6:30 PM | This mentorship program gives children practice reading aloud during the summer months. Children entering 1st and 2nd grades can sign up for 20 minute time slots to read with their buddy while adults relax in the “waiting room.” Your child will choose a book to read aloud to their buddy in order to help gain confidence and fluency. Then, the buddy will read aloud from one of their favorite books to encourage a love of stories. Registration required. For kids entering 1st and 2nd grade.

Moon Walk | Monday, July 15 8:30 PM | Join us for a neighborhood walk to observe July’s Buck Moon, the time of year when a buck’s antlers begin to grow. First, we’ll paint a deer silhouette to bring home and then we’ll head out into the sunset for a 20-minute neighborhood walk to look for the moon. No registration. All ages.

Mobile Museum STEAM: K – Grade 1 | Tuesday, July 16 at 10:00 AM | The Cayuga Museum of History and Art and the Case Research Lab visits the library with their favorite STEAM activities that relate to the work of Theodore Case. Kids will make and play with cup phones to learn about sound traveling as vibrations. During the program, adults with kids 7 years and under can relax in our “waiting room.” Registration required. For kids entering kindergarten – 1st grade.

Mobile Museum STEAM: Grades 2 -3 | Tuesday, July 16 at 11:30 AM | The Cayuga Museum of History and Art and the Case Research Lab visits the library with their favorite STEAM activities that relate to the work of Theodore Case. Kids will make thaumatropes which are toys that teach kids how motion picture animation works. During the program, adults with kids 7 years and under can relax in our “waiting room.” Registration required. For kids entering 2nd and 3rd grades.

Meet a Therapy Dog | Wednesday, July 17 from 4:30 – 6:00 PM| Drop in at the library to meet Nessie! Read her a short story from our collection or simply soak up all her peaceful doggie vibes. No registration. All ages.

Cookbook Club: Side Dish Soiree & Dessert Delights| Wednesday, July 17 at 6:00 PM | All are welcome! Bring a prepared dish to share based on the month’s theme and the cookbook/recipe that inspired the dish. Everyone will have a chance to sample dishes from an assortment of cookbooks while only having to prepare one dish. Make sure you come hungry! Registration is requested so that we know how many places to set at the table! For adults.

Mobile Museum STEAM: GRADES 4 – 6 | Thursday, July 18 at 11:30 AM | The Cayuga Museum of History and Art and the Case Research Lab visit the library with their favorite STEAM activities that relate to the work of Theodore Case. Kids entering grades 4 – 6 will be playing with Makey-Makey circuit boards to learn about how electricity travels and works. Registration required. For kids entering 4th – 6th grades.

Graphic Novel Book Club | Thursday, July 18 at 4:00 PM | Our July book is Knight & Squire by Scott Chantler. Every month, we’ll read a graphic novel and then get together at the library to chat about the book, play games, and flex our creative brains. No registration. Ages 8 – 12.

From Memories to Memoir: Telling Your Family’s Stories | Thursday, July 18 at 7:00 PM | Debra Rose Brillati, author of The House of Many Doors: A Memoir of Family, will share her 3-year journey to research, write and publish her family’s stories.

She will also offer advice about how to interview family members and others to get the richest stories, maybe even shake loose some long-forgotten memories. Brillati will also read from her recently published memoir, demonstrating how to use the gathered information to create narratives that will be of interest not only to family members, but to general readers as well.

Creek Critter Survey with Young Naturalists | Saturday, July 20 at 1:00 PM | Location: O’Loughlin Trail Parking Area, 4270 Gully Road in Skaneateles | Grab your hiking gear and join us for a walk along the O’Loughlin Trail led by Young Naturalists from ESF. We’ll observe and discuss the creatures that call this body of water “home.” Registration required. For ages 6 – 8 with an adult.

Guitar Concert: Stephen Bennett | Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 PM | One of the most well regarded finger-style guitarists of his generation, Stephen Bennett is also a leading exponent of the harp guitar. A challenging teacher, a gifted composer, and a performer of “great sensitivity”, the Toronto Finger-Style Guitar Association has referred to him as “the Jedi Master of Finger-style Guitar.”

Bahar Preserve & Carpenter Falls Walk | Monday, July 22 at 10:30am | Enjoy a leisurely nature hike for kids led by the Finger Lakes Land Trust. Families will hike along a wooded gorge with towering hemlock trees, where we’ll stop and look closely at whatever interesting things we may come across. A nature game for kids will keep them moving, observing, and learning along the path. Hike length: 1.5 – 2 miles. Registration required. Families with kids 7 years and up.

My First Concert with the Syracuse Orchestra | Tuesday, July 23 at 10:30 AM | Join The Syracuse Orchestra for a First Concert! Fun for all ages, First Concerts are especially designed for our youngest audience members. A member of The Syracuse Orchestra will play their instrument & chat during this interactive concert. Then, have fun making your own drum to take home! No registration. For babies – PreK and their caregivers.

Summer-ween Story Time | Wednesday, July 24 at 10:30 AM |Join us for a Halloween celebration in July because any chance to reuse your kid’s Halloween costume is a win in our book! Enjoy not-so-scary stories, songs, and end with a sweet treat at the end. No registration. Ages 2 – 5 with a caregiver.

Summer-ween Doll Head Planter | Friday, July 26 from 3:30 – 4:30 PM | Whether you’re obsessed with Halloween or in your goth era, drop-in at the library to make your very own doll head succulent planter. Heads, markers, and plants will be available to make the creepiest succulent you’ve ever seen. Registration required. For ages 8 – 18.

Swift Party (Library Version)| Tuesday, July 30 at 6:30 PM | Are you ready for it? Hang with us at the library while we karaoke, make friendship bracelets, create blackout poetry, take polaroid photos, and more. Pizza and snacks provided. No registration. For ages 12 – 18.

Build the Change: A Future Without Waste| Wednesday, July 31 at 1:00 PM: Build the Change is a powerful way for children to express their hopes and dreams for the future with LEGO bricks, plus their own imagination. Participants will learn about real-life problems and brainstorm sustainable solutions. Registration required. Ages 8 – 12. Limit 6

Evening Book Club: The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell | Wednesday, July 31 at 6:30 PM | This month we’re reading The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell by Robert Dugoni. Meetings are casual and everyone is welcome. Copies of the book are available at the library. Participants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom.

Ongoing Programs:

Drop-In Tech Help | Mondays 10:00 AM – Noon: Let us help with your tech questions! Bring your device and drop in during a Tech Help session to get started. Appointments are also available, please give us a call at 315-685-5135 or email [email protected] to schedule.

Baby Bounce & Rhyme | Wednesdays at 9:15 AM: Bond with your baby during this program featuring nursery rhymes, books, movement and fingerplays, followed by playtime. For babies up to 18 months.

Read, Sing, Play Story Time | Wednesdays at 10:30 AM: Can’t sit still? No problem! Join us for stories, songs and movement. For ages 18 months – 4 years.

Story Time for Bookworms at Austin Park | Thursdays at 10:30 AM: Grab a blanket or lawn chair and join us for story time at Austin Park (near the Jordan Street parking lot) as we celebrate the outdoors, sing songs, and pop bubbles.

For ages 2 – 5 years and their caregivers. Story Time will move inside at the library during inclement weather.

Mah Jongg Open Play | Fridays from 1:00 – 3:00 PM: Join other experienced Mah Jongg players in some friendly games at the library. Gaming sets will be available or bring your own!