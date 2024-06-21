David Allen Lower, 86, of Syracuse, formerly of Auburn and Baldwinsville, passed away June 16, 2024, at Francis House in Syracuse.

David was born Jan. 16, 1938, to Philip Allen Lower and Mary-Nell Dickerman Lower at Auburn Memorial Hospital in Auburn. David graduated from Seward School and attended Central High School in Auburn.

His father died in 1949 and his mother remarried the following year to Donald E. Kane of Baldwinsville. He lived with his mother, stepfather and sister Nancy at 11 Sunset Terrace. He graduated from Baldwinsville Academy and Central School in 1955. David attended Duke University, Durham NC, for four school years 1955-1962, interrupted by two years active duty in the U.S. Navy 1958-1960, followed by an additional four years in the US Naval Reserve based in Liverpool.

He worked summer assignments at General Electric Heavy Military Electronics Department, Syracuse, beginning in 1956, becoming permanently employed in development of sonar systems in 1960. He graduated from Syracuse University in 1965 receiving a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.

David was married in Concord, NH, to Janet Davis on Sept. 1, 1962. Their four daughters, Jennifer, Christine, Megan and Carrie, were born between 1965 and 1971 and raised at 11 Sunset Terrace.

In 1968 David co-founded Baldwinsville Boatyard Inc., storing, repairing, and building boats up to 100 feet in length and 100 tons. The large steel boats he designed and built were primarily commercial fishing vessels for the northeast coast, barges and tour boats, and included yachts up to 82 feet.

In 1980 he founded Seneca Hydroelectric Co. at the Baldwinsville dam, with a total generating capacity of 1 megawatt; this powerhouse continues to supply power to Niagara Mohawk / National Grid. In 1984 he returned to sonar design and development at GE, which merged with Martin Marietta, subsequently forming part of Lockheed Martin Corp. He was project manager of several sonar systems, including joint projects with companies and the governments of England, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, France, Spain and Italy. He retired from Lockheed Martin in 2003.

David was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Baldwinsville for over 25 years and served as president 1984-1985. He was elected trustee of the Baldwinsville Public Library for five concurrent terms over 20 years, during which the new library building was built. He was also appointed and served as chairman of the village of Baldwinsville Planning Board.

David enabled his family and friends to enjoy over 50 years of pleasure boating in Central New York, the Thousand Islands and Canada aboard his 1949 Matthews 40-foot yacht. He was a member of the Admiralty of the Thousand Islands. He and his family also spent a good part of many summers at his wife’s family cottage on Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, NH.

David is survived by Janet, his loving wife of 61 years; four daughters, Jennifer Anne (Jonathan) Lockwood of Wilmot, NH; Christine Davis (Shawn) Egger of Novi, MI; Megan Elizabeth (Michael) Spangler of Escondido, CA; and Carrie (David Schneider) Briggs of Cape Coral, FL; five grandchildren, Samuel and Sadie Lockwood of Wilmot, NH; Ellis Bogat of Washington, D.C.; Antonio Bogat of Houston, TX; and Austin Spangler of Escondido, CA; brother-in-law William (Nancy) Orcutt of Sarasota, FL, and three nephews; brother-in-law L. William (Ellen) Davis II of Hopkinton, NH, and two nieces; cousin Sally (Francis) Sheehan of Skaneateles; cousin James (Sue) Lower of Leesburg, FL; and many cousins all of whom he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his parents; sister Nancy Briggs Lower (William) Orcutt; uncle Dr. Allen (Luise) Briggs Dickerman; cousin Martin (Roberta) Lower; and son-in-law Jonathan (Jennifer) Lockwood of Wilmot, NH.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Falardeau Funeral Home, 93 Downer St., Baldwinsville. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of David, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.