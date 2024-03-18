CAZENOVIA — The YMCA of Central New York is raising money to support its community programs by inviting members of the public to “take the plunge” by jumping into Cazenovia Lake on Saturday, March 23.

The event will take place at noon in Lakeland Park at 11 Forman St. in Cazenovia.

Supporters can participate as individuals or as teams.

The cost is $50 per adult and $25 per youth. Ticket sales end on March 22 at noon.

“Our mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all,” said Jennifer Hughes, the director of health and wellness and a multi-sport director at YMCA of CNY. “[This is achieved] by going out into the community and building relationships and helping others. We are not just a gym and swim. Yes, we have [buildings], but we are out in the community also.”

All proceeds from the “Plunge into Spring” event will benefit the Y’s Annual Campaign, which helps support many of the organization’s community programs, including its “Safety Around Water” (SAW) initiative, which provides free hands-on swim safety instruction to hundreds of Syracuse City School children each year.

“Teaching children how to be safe around water is not a luxury; it is a necessity,” the YMCA of CNY website states. “The [SAW] program can help you make sure they learn essential water safety skills, which can open up a world of possibilities for them to satisfy their curiosity safely. At the YMCA of Central New York, programs like this help us bridge the gap in the delivery of swim lessons and water safety education in the US — especially in under-served communities.”

The March 23 fundraiser will also help support scholarships for the Y’s camps and before- and after-school programs.

Activities offered at the organization’s many camps include swimming, boating, arts and crafts, fine arts, horseback riding, field trips, archery, sports, team building, and character development activities.

Hughes said that while all the YMCA of CNY camps are open to Cazenovia area residents, the two closest camps are the Manlius Y summer camp and Camp Evergreen, which is also in Manlius.

The Y’s licensed before- and after-school programs are offered to kids in grades K-7 and are held at schools and other sites within many CNY school districts.

According to the Y, the programs are aimed at reinforcing positive values in a caring atmosphere. Activities are designed to help kids make friends and grow stronger in mind, body, and spirit.

The Y presented its first Plunge into Spring event in 2023.

“Last year we had about 20 [participants],” said Hughes. “Some people donated money to not jump in the cold water!”

To register for this year’s event, visit ymcacny.org/plunge24.

To learn more about the Y’s 2024 Annual Campaign and how to donate, visit ymcacny.org/2024annualcampaign.