On June 10 at a gathering at Last Shot Distillery in Skaneateles, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the second round of recipients for the Onondaga County Agritourism Grant Program.

As one of the five components of the county comprehensive plan, Plan Onondaga, supporting and making strategic investments in the agricultural community is vital to the future success of Onondaga County.

Agritourism helps promote farm viability while also benefiting the local economy and food system.

“The investments being made into our agricultural community, specifically through our agritourism grant program, are crucial to helping our local farms and small businesses while also maintaining the quality of life we enjoy in Onondaga County,” McMahon said.

Grant recipients were was eligible for up to $15,000 with this round of grants ranging from $12,000 up to $15,000.

The second round of recipients for the Onondaga County Agritourism Grant Program are the following: Shepard Settlement Farm, Tim’s Pumpkin Patch, Doce Lume Farm/Go Native! Perennials LLC, Last Shot Distillery, Fesko Dairy, HodgePodge Farm, Schoolhouse Farm, Willowdale Bend Farm Sanctuary, Red Oak Nurseries, Anyela’s Vineyards, Mottville Maple, Orchard Slope Farm and Tap Root Fields.

These grants will help fund a wide variety of projects.

Some examples include Tim’s Pumpkin Patch’s plans to expand brewing capacity with new system and pole barn, Last Shot Distillery’s plans to address floors and railings in distillery, expand tasting room and hire a marketing consultant to promote tours and events and Willow Bend Farm Sanctuary plans to add a new trail for farm and bird sanctuary tours, a community garden and education opportunities.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and can be found at agriculture.ongov.net/blog. Proposed

projects should fall in one or more of the following categories: Improve, Expand, Initiate and Market.