Ever since he took The Kingsnakes into the studio in 1985, Baldwinsville resident Greg Spencer has operated Blue Wave Records, Central New York’s most accomplished independent label.

Now 67, Spencer still runs Blue Wave out of the home he shares with his wife, Sue, on Perryville Road.

Releasing an average of one album for each year it existed, Blue Wave’s catalog runs the gamut from legendary rockers such as Eric Burdon, Kim Simmonds, Cub Koda and Syracuse’s own Jimmy Cavallo to the cream of our region’s blues crop, bands like Built for Comfort, Backbone Slip, Kim Lembo & Blue Heat, and, of course, The Kingsnakes.

Along the way, Spencer won a 1994 Syracuse Area Music Award for Best Producer and in 2005, he was inducted into the Sammys Hall of Fame; bluewaverecords.com.

On the day after Christmas, Spencer will present the Great Salt City Blues Concert 8, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at St. George Church Hall, 5083 Onondaga Road, in Syracuse.

This will be the first time the event has been staged at St. George.

The first six concerts took place at the Palace Theater in Eastwood, and last year’s Boxing Day blues bash was staged at Middle Ages Brewery.

This year’s concert will be limited to 400 seated patrons, and there is plenty of free parking at the Macedonian Orthodox Church.

Food and beverages will be available, served by the church staff.

Many of our area’s best musicians will pay tribute to the music of four Blues Hall of Famers: Michael Bloomfield, Johnny “Guitar” Watson, Ruth Brown and Big Bill Broonzy.

Vocalist Dianna Jacobs will recall Ruth Brown’s career while The Shylocks duo will appear on the acoustic stage to remember Arkansas guitarist Big Bill Broonzy, Steve Grills and Ronnie Leigh will be doing Texas bluesman Johnny “Guitar” Watson, while singer Joanna Nix Jewett and guitarist Mark Doyle will pay homage to Chicago six-stringer Michael Bloomfied.

“And for the first time ever, we’re pumping up the sound with a four-piece horn section featuring Joe Colombo on trombone,” Spencer said. “We’re excited.”

Tickets cost $30 in advance. If tickets remain available at the door, they will cost $40. Advance-sale tickets can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com, and in person at Sound Garden in Armory Square; 315-638-4286.

The musicians making the Great Salt City Blues scene on Dec. 26 are Bill Barry, Mike Burns, Rock Carbone, Joe Colombo, Mark Doyle, Dave Frateschi, Steve Grills, Dave Hanlon, Dianna Jacobs and Joanna Nix Jewett, along with Ronnie Leigh, Dave Liddy, Bob Purdy, Bob Sherwood, Ron Spencer, Jeff Stockham, Morris Tarbell, Mark Westers, Mark Yonnick and Rodney Zajak all joining the bill.