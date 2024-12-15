The Syracuse Orchestra extends the holiday season into early January, and keeps you warm throughout the month!

Viennese New Year – Jan. 4, 7 p.m.; Inspiration Hall, 709 James St., Syracuse

Ring in 2025 in style with The Syracuse Orchestra and Maestro Larry Loh! With a program of rousing music in the Viennese tradition of New Year’s polkas, marches, and waltzes, you’ll be tapping your feet and inviting your neighbor to dance. Tickets: $34-$39; students $5/ID; under 18 free with adult.

A Romantic Afternoon (Casual Concert) – Jan. 12, 3 p.m.; St. Paul’s Cathedral

Explore Romantic music with The Syracuse Orchestra! Featured artists are Noemi Miloradovic and Spencer Phillips playing Bottesini’s Gran Duo Concertante, and the Orchestra will perform Symphony No. 1 by Mayer and Pelléas et Mélisande by Fauré.

Tickets: $44-$50; students $5/ID; under 18 free with adult.

Beethoven’s Fifth (Masterworks) – Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m.; Crouse-Hinds Theater at OnCenter Civic Center

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 begins famously with “fate knocking at the door.” Experience this beloved work, and further explore the topic of fate in music with Carlos Simon’s Fate Now Conquers. The Syracuse Orchestra will feature principal oboist, Eduardo Sepúlveda, performing R. Strauss’s gorgeous Oboe Concerto. The evening includes a world-premiere by one of our favorite composers, Polina Nazaykinskaya. Maestro Loh will give a pre-concert talk an hour before the performance. Tickets: $63-$98; students $5/ID; under 18 free with adult.

Lunar New Year – Jan. 29, 7 p.m.; Inspiration Hall, 709 James St., Syracuse

Guest conductor Ho-Yin Kwok and The Syracuse Orchestra welcome in the Year of the Snake and celebrate the Asian community in Central New York. Experience the unique melodies, instruments, and arrangements of some of the oldest and most complex music in the world. Tickets: $29-$34; students $5/ID; under 18 free with adult.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit SyracuseOrchestra.org.