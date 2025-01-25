SYRACUSE – No one was able to keep the Cazenovia boys indoor track and field team from storming past the field and winning the Onondaga High School League Division I championship Saturday at SRC Arena.

The Lakers’ total of 121 points was nearly double that of runner-up Westhill’s 65.5, and the Cazenovia girls were strong, too, getting 115.5 points trailing only Westhill’s 140.5.

Cazenovia’s only title in a track even was in the 4×200 relay, where Eliot Comeau, Wyatt Scott, Braden Carnahan and Finn Worthington won in one minute 34.48 seconds exactly five seconds ahead of Homer’s 1:39.48.

Carnahan would get a title of his own in the long jump thanks to a top leap of 21 feet 1 inch, beating off challengers that included Scott getting third place with 19’9” to go with his third-place triple jump of 39’11 3/4”.

Comeau, in the high jump, earned second place clearing 5’10” as Owen Woodworth was fourth topping 5’8”, a new personal mark. Caleb Gilmore cleared 10’6” in the pole vault for second place, with Worthington and Brooks Ruddy both topping 8’6”.

Jake Woolbert got to second place in the 3,200-meter run posting 10:06.91 as Evan Molloy gained sixth place. In the 1,600-meter run Woolbert went 4:49.51, again runner-up to Marcellus’ Liam Eldridge who went 4:44.75.

Gilmore’s 1:32.35 in the 600-meter run put him second as Tristan Field-Bradley took third in the 1,000-meter run in 2:49.87, with Woodworth fifth in a season-best 2:54.25.

Comeau, Worthington, Alex Dolly and Basil Sayre were second in the 4×400 relay in 3:41.70, the Lakers adding a third in the 4×800 in 9:01.76. Braden Carnahan ran the 55-meter hurdles in 8.50 seconds to take third place.

Ethan Burry climbed to second place in the weight throw with a top toss of 46’5 1/4”, just ahead of Jonathan Sweet, who was fourth going 44’6 1/2”.

Moving to the girls OHSL Division I meet, Cazenovia saw Susie Pittman return in the pole vault and win by clearing 10 feet as no one else could stop 8’6”, though Tara Pratt was fourth (7’6”) and Ella Gale fifth.

Pitman also won the triple jump with a top attempt of 34’9” edging the 34’5 1/2” of Solvay’s Serenity Williams as Audie Spring finished sixth. In the 4×400 Pitman joined Caroline Mehlbaum, Avery Cashatt and Izzy Stromer-Galley to post 4:12.14 more than nine seconds clear of the field.

Lily Kogut got second in the 3,000-meter run in 11:22.83, with Abbie Comeau third in 11:23.37 and Rylee Stearns sixth. Kogut added a third in the 1,000 in 3:27.85 beating out Olivia Ruddy (3:30.27) in fourth. Comeau made her way to second place in the 1,500 in 5:23.77, while Maeve McGreevy (5:32.32) was fifth.

After all those close finishes Kogut, McGreevy, Ruddy and Maura Phillips were victorious in the 4×800 going 10:40.01 to Homer’s second-place 10:48.94. Phillips was fourth in the 600 in 1:48.88 edging Nora Berg (1:49.06) as Cashatt was sixth in 1:50.34. Berg took seventh in the 300-meter sprint.

Alyssa Wardell topped 4’10” in the high jump for second place as McGreevy was third with 4’8”, while Wardell also had a third-place long jump of 15’10”.

Stromer-Galley took fifth in the 55-meter dash in 7.90 seconds with Spring sixth in 7.94 as Mehlbaum was eighth in the 55 hurdles. The Lakers finished fourth in the 4×200 relay in 1:57.15 as Becca Brooks took seventh in the weight throw.

Chittenango had some strong showings on the boys side, too, led by Sean Eiffe, who was victorious in the shot put thanks to a top throw of 48 feet 2 inches more than five feet clear of the field.

Bryce Edwards ran to third in the 1,600 in 4:59.17 as Zach Driscoll was sixth after he finished fourth in the 3,200 in 10:54.49. William Kimball added a fourth in the 55 hurdles as the Bears were third in the 4×400 in 3:43.44 right behind Cazenovia and fifth in both the boys and girls 4×800.