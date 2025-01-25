SYRACUSE – It took every bit of the Westhill girls indoor track and field team’s depth and quality to turn back a challenge from Cazenovia and win the Onondaga High School League Division I championship Saturday at SRC Arena.

By meet’s end Westhill had 140.5 points to Cazenovia’s 115.5, the two well clear of a field which included Solvay getting fourth place just ahead of Marcellus and Skaneateles.

Leading Westhill, Allison Langham swept two sprints, first edging Homer’s Izabell-Ann Tutino, 7.54 seconds to 7.61, to win the 55-meter dash and then beating the field in the 300-meter dash in 42.97.

Derricka Trotman was the only athlete in the field to clear 5 feet in the high jump. Emma Murphy won, too, her long jump of 17’3 1/4” more than a foot clear of the field as Trotman was fifth.

Murphy (33’9 1/4”) and Trotman (32’11 3/4”) were third and fourth, respectively, in the triple jump, while in the pole vault Mallie Alt and Ava Baty each cleared 8’6” for the second and third spots.

Jael Hill threw the shot put 32’5 1/2” for another title, with Solvay landing Jernessa Donaldson in third place (29’11 3/4”) and Gabrielle Willsey (29’ 1/2”) in fifth place. Donaldson also finished fourth in the weight throw.

Sabine Napolitano went 3:25.74 in the 1,000-meter run to take second place, while Stella Napoliano got third at 1,500 meters in 5:23.81. Avery Starowicz was fourth and Eileen Mullen fifth in the 3,000-meter run. Westhill finished third in the 4×800 relay with a time of 11:24.98.

Marcellus got a win from Madison Foy, who in the 55-meter hurdles edged Murphy by one-hundredth of a second, 8.75 seconds to 8.76. Trotman was fourth and Baty gained fifth place.

Foy also paired with Corrine Aldrich, Dorothy McMahon and Sophia Pilon as the Mustangs were victorious in the 4×200 relay in 1:51.06 ahead of Solvay’s second-place 1:55.15 and Westhill (1:56.13) in third. Marcellus added a second in the 4×400 relay in 4:21.36.

Solvay had Kyira Davis get second in the 300 in 43.50 seconds behind Langham and third in the 55 sprint in 7.62, while Serenity Williams was second in the triple jump with 34’4 1/2” and got third in the 55 hurdles in 9.21.

Wins for Skaneateles were attained by Mara Stanton going 41’7 3/4” jn the weight throw beating a field which included Westhill’s Emma Marshall (32’10”) in third place, and Lucy Fleckenstein taking the 3,000 in 10:55.79 to go with a second in the 600 in 1:48.48 ahead of the 1:48.50 from Westhill’s Abby Rudiger in third place. Maggie Girzadas added a fourth in the high jump.

Meanwhile, in the boys OHSL Division I meet it was Westhill second with 65.5 points to Cazenovia’s 121, while Marcellus made its way to fourth place with 56 points.

Winning the 4×400, Westhill had Eric Holstein, Nick Scheel, Gage Talucci and Owen Mulholland go 3:39.96 edging Cazenovia’s 3:41.70. Mulholland went on to take second in the 300 in 38.16 seconds, with Talucci fifth in 39.70.

Edward Popp added a third in the 3,200-meter run, plus a fourth in the 1,000 (1:33.58) just ahead of Carlos Ramos (1:33.65) in fifth place. Westhill finished third in the 4×200 posting 1:39.88, with Riley Sheridan third in the pole vault clearing 9 feet and Talucci (8’6”) netting fourth place.

Marcellus had Liam Eldridge sweep two distance races, winning the 3,200 in a season-best 9:55.35 before he went to the 1,600-meter run and claimed that event in 4:44.75.

To cap off his day, Eldridge joined Tobey Niland, Jamison Palen and Ay-Zoh Shaw winning the 4×800 in 8:45.35 pulling away from second-place Westhill’s 8:58.89. Shaw also finished third in the high jump clearing 5’8” as Xander Szalach was fifth with 5’6”.

For his part, Niland beat the field in the 1,000, his 2:47.99 just beating the 2:49.38 of Westhill’s Anthony Cardoso as Palen was fourth in 2:50 flat.

Skaneateles won twice, first when Tritan Boucher pulled away in the 600, winning in 1:29.68 nearly three seconds clear of the field, and again in the pole vault when Ryan McCrone cleared 11’6” one foot ahead of the 10’6” of Cazenovia’s Caleb Gilmore.

Jordan-Elbridge had Roanan Ross second (42’6 3/4”) and Jayden Bouchard fourth (37’9 3/4”) in the shot put, while Solvay’s Dylan Mumford was third in the weight throw with 46’1 1/2” as Ross finished fifth.