SYRACUSE – Two sprint titles from Nick Domashenko helped propel the Fayetteville-Manlius boys indoor track and field team as it competed Friday in the Salt City Athleic Conference Metro division championships at SRC Arena.

Starting in the 55-meter dash, Domashenko earned a time of 6.46 seconds beating the 6.55 of Cicero-North Syracuse’s Camron Ingram, with Alex Shim fifth in 6.67.

Then, in the 300-meter sprint, Domashenko’s time of 36.73 seconds edged the 36.79 of C-NS’s Christian Kahrs. In the 4×200 relay Domashenko and Shim joined Freddy Hunt and Oliver Shih for fourth place in 1:37.54.

All told, F-M’s boys earned 64.5 points to finish fourth in the SCAC Metro meet, an effort which F-M’s girls equaled as its 75 points was just one behind the 76 of third-place Liverpool. C-NS prevailed in both team events.

Will Ditre gained second place in the 3,200-meter run in 9:51.32 and, in the 1,600-meter run, went 4:34.50 just behind the winning 4:34.01 of Auburn’s Owen Gasper.

Shim ran to second in the 55-meter hurdles going 7.99 seconds. William Beecher ran 600 meters in a personal-best 1:31.15 to get third place. The Hornets were fifth in the 4×400 relay in 3:53.30 and sixth in the 4×800 relay. Buchi Nwokedi had a sixth-place long jump of 17’11 1/4” and then took sixth in the triple jump with 39’5 1/4”.

One of the most exciting races of the meet was the girls 1,000-meter run, claimed by F-M’s Izzie Sullivan when, in 2:57.76, she held off the 2:58.08 of Auburn’s Abby Ringwood. Jordan Giannetti was fourth in 3:05.07 and Sarah George (3:13.96) got sixth place.

Moving to field events, the Hornets were victorious in the weight throw when Michelle Ifeonu unleashed a throw of 40 feet 2 ¼ inches, beating the field by more than five feet.

Ella Halbig ran 3,000 meters in 10:32.92 and landed in second place and later took second in the 1,500-meter run in 4:58.75 as Jordan Giannetti (5:13.27) was fifth.

Both Halbig and Giannetti she helped F-M win the 4×800 as they paired with Sullivan and Camille Ryan for a top time of 9;55.48 edging Auburn’s 9;58.73.

Ryan got second in the 600 in 1:41.29, a season-best mark as Claire McDonald (1:44.72) was seventh. Katherine O’Brien rose to fourth place in the long jump going 15’9 1/4” and matched that finish in the triple jump with 33’2 3/4”.

The Hornets added a fourth in the 4×400 in 4:22.24. Zoe Martinez-Arias took sixth in the 55 sprint in 7.77 seconds. F-M was sixth in the 4×200 in 1:56.31.

Christian Brothers Academy finished third in the boys Onondaga High School League Division I meet a day later, earning 59 points just behind Westhill’s second-place 65.5 as Cazenovia won with 121 points.

The Brothers went 1-2 in the 55 hurdles, Xavier Caesar winning the race in 8.22 seconds beating out the 8.38 from Braydon Johnson before Caesar added another title in the 300 winning in 37.81.

Quinten Lewis won, too, going 42’11” to beat the field in the triple jump as he was second in the long jump with 20’8 1/4” and got third place in the 55 sprint in 6.86 seconds.

Ben Chiodi added a fifth in the 3,200 in 11:07.19 and the Brothers were fourth in the 4×200 in 1:39.93. Ava LaValle gave the CBA girls a sixth-place finish in the 1,500 in 5:35.65.