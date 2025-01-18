SYRACUSE – Three boys swim teams gathered Friday night at Nottingham High School, but it was Baldwinsville clearly the best of them as they routed both host Syracuse City and Auburn.

Topping Syracuse 79-47 and getting a 74-30 victory over the Maroons, the Bees had state diving qualifier Nick Pompo again outclass his challengers, picking up 314.25 points at the same venue where he won the Salt City Dive Invitational six days earlier.

Alex Nicita won two individual events. First, he pulled away in the 100 butterfly winning in one minute 1.55 seconds over the 1:06.80 of Auburn’s Quin Didio before a 500 freestyle where Nicita took it in 5:23.52, Owen Nizar second in 5:43.95.

Alex Atherton was victorious in the 50 freestyle going 24.68 seconds to Nizar’s second-place 25.22 as Myles Reynolds (26.09) grabbed fourth place. Then Atherton added a 100 backstroke title in 1:05.59 to Marco VanCour’s second-place 1:08.26.

A top-three sweep in the 200 freestyle involved VanCour winning in 2:01.46, while Brayden Anders got second place in 2:09.26 edging Kevin Milo (2:10.33) in third place.

Adrian Clay nearly won the 200 individual medley, going 2:13.82 just behind the winning 2:12.66 of Syracuse’s Badr Aly, but then Clay posted the quickest time of 1:03.19 in the 100 breaststroke, Ethan Gramiak going 1:14.65 for third place.

To win the 100 freestyle Anders needed to go 56.04 seconds to get away from Auburn rival Drew Herrling (57.18), with Kevin Milo (57.55) and Trevor Salzman (57.57) third and fourth, respectively.

Also, B’ville went 1:53.50 in the 200 medley relay exactly two seconds ahead of Auburn’s 1:55.50. The 200 freestyle relay went to the wire but again the Bees, in 1:39.51, got the best of it one-tenth of a second ahead of the Maroons’ 1:39.61, and it completed the relay sweep with 3:44.02 over Auburn’s 3:48.60 in the 400 freestyle relay.

This leads to a big meet on Tuesday night (weather permitting) between B’ville and Liverpool, the rivalry preceding the Bees’ appearance next Saturday in the Watertown Invitational.