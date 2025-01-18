SYRACUSE – Winter weekends at SRC Arena would not be complete for the Baldwinsville boys indoor track and field team unless it was beating back all challengers for another large-scale meet title.

Such was the case again Saturday in the Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial where the Bees, picking up 113 points, withstood a strong challenge from Cicero-North Syracuse (96 points) to finish on top again.

A 1-2 finish in the boys 600-meter run had Wyatt Decker victorious in one minute 28.08 seconds beating out the 1:29.94 of Logan Bolton.

More wins came in field events, including Cam Davis unleashing a top weight throw of 51 feet 6 inches ahead of the 49’6 ¾” from Syracuse ITC’s Sean Darmody-

Latham. Davis added a ninth in the shot put going 36’9 ¾”.

In the high jump Kayden Gilbert, clearing 6 feet, did so with fewer misses than PSLA Fowler’s Damereon Gary. Owen Johnson added to his win total in the pole vault clearing 12 feet to top the 11’6” of Central Square’s Gaige Wililams.

Arthur Bullock contended in the long jump and earned second place with a leap of 21’1 ¾” behind the 21’11 ¾” of Fowler’s Siyir Price, while London Premo had a second-place triple jump of 41’1 ¾” as Decker (38’11 ¾”) was fifth.

Jacob Guelli went 10:14.14 for second to South Jefferson’s Tim Renzi (10:10.56) int the 3,200-meter run with Ethan Milard fourth in 10:48.77.

Decker, Chris Zellar, Matt Niedzialek and George Bauer were third in the 4×400 relay in 3:37.60 before Guelli, Bolton, Dom Dottolo and Peyton Brutcher got third in the 4×800 in 8:57.13. Gilbert, Bullock, Ayo Olayisade and Iggy Lomedico going 1:37.67 in the 4×200 for another third-place effort.

Brutcher (2:50.36) edged Dottolo (2:51.11) for fifth place in the 1,000-meter run, with Gilbert sixth (6.89 seconds) and Eoin Burke seventh (6.91) in the 55-meter dash.

Tucker Jordan took eighth in the 1,600-meter run in 5:09.38, with Premo 10th in the 55 hurdles and Bauer 10th in the 300-meter dash.

Also having a strong showing, B’ville’s girls picked up 93.5 points at the Kirschenheiter meet beating everyone except C-NS, who pulled away with 166 points.

Continuing her win streak in the 1,000, Kamryn Barton posted 3:01.23 ahead of the 3:04.45 of C-NS’s Katy Harbold as Yolanda Wei went 3:11.16 for fifth place.

Later in the meet Barton joined Aaniya Johnson, Emerson Clavijo and Amerie Williams as the Bees took the 4×200 going 1:48.23 to the Northstars’ second-place 1:48.23.

In the 4×400 Clavijo, Rachel Becker, Emily Buchanan and Aveyanna Francisco claimed second place in 4:23.79, with Clavijo fourth (43.45 seconds) ahead of Johnson (43.81) in the 300 and Buchanan adding a fifth in the 600 in 1:46.68. Becker took ninth place in the triple jump.

Contending in the shot put, Leah Bahamonde threw it 34’4” for second right behind Pulaski’s Nora Tighe (34’8 ½”) as Julianna Gingrich was third with 31’11”.

Moving to the 4×800, B’ville again was second, seeing Wei, Mariah LeGrow, Isabella Arria and Veda Steinemann finish in 10:35.39.

Ella DeFio earned third place in the 3,000-meter run going 11:56.84 as Mia Bush (12:04.27) claimed sixth place. Kate DeFio cleared 7’6” in the pole vault for third place as Madelyn Donhauser ran 1,500 meters in 5:21.94 for sixth place.

Clare Horan (4’8”) and Nicole Pelletier (4’6”) were sixth and seventh, respectively, in the high jump. Mariah LeGrow got ninth (9.85 seconds) in the 55-meter hurdles. Sophia Cardinale was eighth and Isabella DeStephano 10th in the weight throw.