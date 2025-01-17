ONONDAGA COUNTY – Having dropped seven of its first 10 games this winter, the Baldwinsville ice hockey team knew it needed much better performances on a night-to-night basis to start to make its way back.

The Bees hosted Cazenovia Tuesday night at Three Rivers Athletic complex and, with regulation and overtime not settling matters, the game ended in a 2-2 tie.

Neither side got on the board until the second period, when the Bees twice converted and grabbed a 2-1 advantage on goals by Dan Hinman and A.J. McPheeters, with Max Speno earning an assist.

Cazenovia would tie it up in the third period, though, and then hang on through the OT even though B’ville had a decided shot advantage thanks to Ezra Stahlberg recording 47 saves.

Chase Brooks, playing in goal for the Bees, stopped 31 of the 33 shots he faced. Only Henry Frazee and Henry Miller were able to produce goals, Miller assisting on Frazee’s tally as Will Donlin also got an assist.

Two nights later, B’ville traveled to the Twin Rinks to face Cicero-North Syracuse, where the Northstars continued its strong campaign by defeating the Bees 5-1 to move its overall record to 9-2-1.

Jake Dubois scored in the first period assisted by Rylan MacCollum, but that was all B’ville could produce despite again out-shooting its opponent. The Bees took 43 shots and C-NS goalie Trevor Smith stopped 42 of them.

Still, the game was close, 2-1, before the Northstars got away in the third period led by Emmit Porter, who notched a three-goal hat trick, and Andrew Gabor, who had four assists. Jase Knopp had a goal and two assists, Nate Bustin adding one goal and one assist to overcome Zach Bice’s 29 saves.

B’ville is home Monday to face Auburn and stays in Lysander Thursday to face Mohawk Valley before a Jan. 25 trip to the Southern Tier to face Broome County.