ONONDAGA COUNTY – While the race for the top in Division I ice hockey will get defined by next Tuesday night’s showdown between unbeaten West Genesee and unbeaten Rome Free Academy at Kennedy Arena, Cicero-North Syracuse lurks right behind them, at least in terms of its overall record.

Going into last week at 7-2-1, the Northstars made its debut in the state Division I rankings at the no. 14 spot behind the top-ranked Wildcats and no. 11-ranked Black Knights, celebrating with a come-from-behind, 3-2 overtime win over Syracuse last Tuesday at the Twin Rinks.

Goals by David Pierce and Braylon Amidon in the second period had the Cougars in front 2-1 going into the third, but C-NS kept applying pressure, tied it late in regulation and then won it in the extra period.

Nate Bustin paced the comeback and finished with a pair of goals. Emmit Porter assisted on both of Bustin’s tallies and got the other goal, with Jase Knopp also earning a pair of assists. Single assists went to Andrew Gabor and David Cooley.

Meanwhile, the C-NS defense kept Syracuse off the board down the stretch, Trevor Smith ultimately making 37 saves.

Then, facing Baldwinsville Thursday night, C-NS offered another reminder of how it seemed to have surpassed the Bees in the league pecking order, prevailing over the Bees 5-1.

Early on the game belonged to the Northstars defense which, after Jake Dubois’ first-period goal, kept B’ville from adding to that total. Again Smith stood out, turning back 42 of the Bees’ 43 shots.

Still, the game was tight, 2-1, when in the final period the Northstars got clear led by Porter, who notched a three-goal hat trick, and Gabor, who had a career-best four assists.

Knopp finished with a goal and two assists. Bustin chimed in with a goal and assist as Austin Benkoski also earned an assist. B’ville goalie Zach Bice recorded 29 saves.

All of this builds up to a rematch next Saturday with the West Genesee side which C-NS played to a 2-2 tie back in December, only this one takes place at the Syracuse War Memorial after the Northstars face CNY Fusion Wednesday night.