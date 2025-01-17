SYRACUSE – For the second time in seven days indoor track and field teams from East Syracuse Minoa, Fayeteville-Manlius and Jamesville-DeWitt competed against one another at SRC Arena.

And it was the boys Spartans nearly victorious in Friday night’s first session of the Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial, the Spartans netting 66 points just behind Liverpool (71 points) as J-D was third with 62 points one ahead of F-M’s 61.

Many of ESM’s points sprang from winning field events, Jay-Neil McDuffie at the forefront as his top long jump covered 22 feet 1 3/4 inches, beating the 19’6 3/4″ from F-M’s Buchi Nwokedi in second place.

Over in the triple jump Sadak Abdi won for the Spartans, his leap of 41’1 1/2″ enough to top a group of challengers that included J-D’s Matt Campbell grabbing third place with 40’1″.

Brandon Cerlanck ran 1,000 meters in 2:49.62 for fourth place, Seamus Desandre adding a fourth (1:29.01) in the 600-meter run as Caleb Byrd cleared 5’6″ for fourth place in the high jump and Jayden Recabo was fourth in the pole vault topping 9’6″.

J-D got most of its points from field events led again by Kevin Vigneault, who took the shot put unleashing a throw of 57’2″ more than 12 feet clear of the field and taking the weight throw with 58’5 3/4″, ESM getting Aaron Ali to finish fourth (47’4″) and Victor Rodriguez (40’3 3/4″) fifth.

Amar Lopez finished fifth for the Rams in the 300-meter dash in 38.99 seconds and added a fifth (5’6″) in the high jump, with Moujahid Cherif sixth in the long jump. Braden Brown and Sam Vander Molen cleared 8’6″ in the pole vault to tie for sixth.

Again F-M would get a series of titles including Nick Domashenko winning the 300 in 36.55 seconds more than two seconds clear of the field and also helping in two different relay victories.

Domashenko, Will Ditre, William Beecher and Alex Shim took the 4×400 relay in 3:30.85, while in the 4×200 it was Alex Shim, Freddy Hunt and Oliver Shih joining Domashenko to post 1:35.46, beating J-D’s 1:38.21 from Tristan Costello, Joe Falasco, Elijah Lewis and William Hunter as ESM (1:40.41) was fifth.

Ditre prevailed, too, going 1:25.39 to edge Tully’s Ryan Rauber (1:25.66) and win the 600, while Alex Shim beat the field in the 55-meter hurdles, his 7.93 seconds the only time under 8.50.

Costello gave the Rams a third-place time of 6.92 seconds in the 55-meter dash edging ESM’s Clay Wright (6.93) in fourth place. J-D also was third in the 4×400 in 3:42.44, with ESM fifth.

F-M’s girls team did best among the local sides with 79 points, third behind Liverpool and Westhill as J-D (46.5 points) edged ESM (43 points) for fourth place.

A 1-2 finish in the 1,000 for the Hornets had Jordan Giannetti prevail in 3:07.79 edging Claire McDonald’s 3:07.96. Eighth-grader Ella Halbig went 10:31.32 to win at 3,000 meters before helping Giannetti, McDonald and Camille Ryan win the 4×800 relay in 10:02.08.

Ryan got second in the 600 in 1:43.38, with Dahlia Saada fourth in 1:46.73. The Hornets were third in the 4×400 in 4:20.34 as Olive Hoover went 15’9″ in the long jump to claim fourth place and Katherine O’Brien was sixth in the triple jump.

J-D’s Skylar Vaught threw the shot put 36’5 3/4″ nearly four feet clear of her challengers, and in the weight throw Vaught went 41’9 1/2″ to win again, with teammate Udo Okereke second heaving it 37’8 1/2″ to beat out F-M’s Michelle Ifeonu (36’3 1/4″) in fourth place.

Ellyana Deng added a fourth in the triple jump with 33’1″ while tying for sixth in the high jump topping 4’10”. Brielle Rivera made her way to fourth place in the pole vault clearing 8 feet.

ESMs Amber Hayes was victorious in the 55 hurdles in 8.56 seconds as she also took fifth in the 55 sprint in 7.63. The Spartans also had Rachael Burt take third place in the 3,000 in 10:58.58, with Jaelyn Jordan fifth (1:47.37) in the 600 and Laura Olmstead fifth in the weight throw with 35’4″ ahead of Kristina Kaplan (30’8 1/2″) in seventh place.