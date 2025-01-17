SYRACUSE – Once again each of the Liverpool indoor track and field teams made their way to the top of the standings once away from its rivals from Cicero-North Syracuse.

During Friday night’s Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial at SRC Arena Liverpool won both team titles, earning 132 points on the girls side to pull away from second-place Westhill (97) as, on the boys side, 71 points was enough to fight off a 66-point challenge from East Syracuse Minoa.

Mia Wright won twice for Liverpool’s girls, going 7.552 seconds to edge Fulton’s Olivia Hendrickson (7.553) by one-thousandth of a second in the 55-meter dash, the closest race of the night

Wright also helped Taylor Page, Maddie Devendorf and Mikayla Greene pull away in the 4×400 relay in 4:09.68 more than 10 seconds clear of the field. Greene finished seventh in the 55 sprint in 7.71.

Page joined the win column in the 1,500-meter run, her 4:51.03 holding off the 4:52.59 of Fabius-Pompey’s McKenna Johnson as Kaitlyn Hotaling took fourth in 4:56.39. Audrey Jenkins and Taima Tearney tied for third in the high jump clearing 5 feet as Georgia Jwaskiewicz was fifth with 4’10”.

Devendorf’s time of 8.95 seconds in the 55 hurdles put her second as June Piorkowski (9.39) took sixth, while in the long jump Devendorf again finished second with 16’8 1/4″ as Tearney was third with 16’4 1/2″ to go with a second in the triple jump with 33’8 1/4″ just behind the 34’1 1/2″ of Westhill’s Emma Murphy.

Chloe Ryan ran 600 meters in 1:44.67 and earned third place, with Jahnaysia Jordan seventh in 1:47.90. Nahla Battle-Crenshaw ran to fourth in the 300-meter dash in 44.63 seconds as Katie Martin added a fifth in the 3,000-meter run in 11:33.67.

Ailanees Leon cleared 7’6″ in the pole vault for fifth place and Chloe Ryan got sixth topping 7 feet. Rose Piorkowski was sixth in the 1,000-meter run in 3:25 flat and helped Addison Ziegler, Paige Baker and Cara Edwards to second in the 4×800 relay in 10:39.96.

Over in the boys meet Liverpool piled up points in the 55 hurdles as Brayden Smith was second in 8.50 seconds and Tajekoni Ryan was third in 8.57. Ty’Kere Jones joined in with a second-place weight throw of 49’5 1/2″.

In the 4×400 it was Jack Monroe, Brayden Smith, Logan Otero and Tyler Donahue second in 3:39.83 to the winning 3:30.85 of Fayetteville-Manlius. The 4×800 had Jackson Allen, Mason Dinnen, Brian Justin and Trenton Gallup go 9:09.16 for another runner-up finish as Westhill (8:51.73) prevailed, Liverpool adding a sixth in the 4×200 in 1:41.76.

Dineen was fifth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:51.26. Monroe added a sixth in the 300 in 39.01 seconds, with Otero eighth in 39.44. Allen went 10:51.35 in the 3,200-meter run for fifth place, as Josh Vang was sixth in 10:57.35.

Juston added a fifth in the 1,000 in 2:52.80 as Owen Bresett was eighth, Vang taking sixth in the 600 in 1:31.62. In the pole vault, Jamal Lesperence finished fifth, topping 9’6″.