CENTRAL NEW YORK – Two days before Christmas the East Syracuse Minoa bowling teams took part in one more match in 2024, going north to Lakeview Lanes in Fulton to face Central Square.

And the Spartans would win both sides of it, including a 4-3 boys classic where ESM got enough points even though the Redhawks had a far greater pinfall of 3,607 to the visitor’s 2,797.

Zach Kassel shot games of 256, 237 and 227 on his way to a 720 series. Kyle Nissen had 222 in his lone game as Alex Locke and Luke Liedka earned matching series of 578 and Mike Saunders added a 520 set. Collin Edwards (692 series) and Owen Schuleter (661 series) led Central Square.

ESM’s girls won 7-0, and Alana Tuberville continued to improve, shooting games of 222 and 237 at the end of her 627 series which topped all individuals. Averie Lynch added a 474 seroes/

This followed a Dec. 19 match between ESM and Auburn where the Spartans fell 4-3 to the Maroons even though its total pinfall of 3,860 topped the 3,677 from Auburn.

Joe Gardner’s steady 708 series had games of 254, 232 and 222, with Kassel shooting 225, 205 and 232 in his 662 set ahead of a 647 series from Locke with games of 202, 225 and 220. Liedka went from 190 and 201 to a blazing 258 in his 649 series. Saunders closed with a 266 in his 594 series as Ryan Dablock’s 216 and 237 closed out a 600 set.

All this still gave up points to Auburn, who were led by Eric Barski’s 726 series and 276 second game. Lucas McConnell opened with 255 in his 675 series and Jack Sliwka put up 265 in the second game of his 666 set.

A close girls match had ESM put up a 2,654 pinfall, eight ahead of Auburn’s 2,646, yet still fall to the Maroons 4-3. Lynch shot a season-best 245 in her 527 series as Tuberville closed with a 226 after games of 185 and 178 in a 589 series, best among all individuals.

Fayetteville-Manlius engaged in its own big match on Dec. 20 against Baldwinsville at Green Lakes Lanes and won on the girls side, defeating the Bees 7-0.

What made the difference was that five Hornets shot between 479 and 525 for their series while just three Bees bowlers reached those totals.

Ashlynn Yonge charged at the end with her 213 game to get to her 525 total, overtaking Andrea Aguilar-Miranda, who had a 189 and 182 in her 518 series.

Lilian Squire peaked with a second-game 192 during her 506 series. Zoe Hunt also did best in the second game, a 187 during a 487 set as Samantha Geiss managed an opening 170 and ended at 479.

For B’ville, Sam Hass shot a 625 series with two games of 217 after an opening 191 and Lizzy Hildreth went 179, 201 and 191 in her three-game total of 571. Morgan Diecuch finished with a 484 series.

As to the boys match, F-M lost 7-0 to B’ville, with a high game of 193 from Jacob Vaccaro and 192 from Henry Keeney as Vaccaro got a 556 series and Keeney a 513 set. Both were well back of the Bees’ Jordan Sevigny, whose 10-strike 279 second game was part of a 741 series aided by Zenon Gasiorowski’s 699 set.

Back on Dec. 19 it was Christian Brothers Academy sweeping Cortland 7-0 again led by Eliana Occhino who opened with a 252 and continued with 226 and 231 for a 709 series. Sophia Ciereck added a three-game total of 439.

In the CBA boys 5-2 win over Cortland Jake Mason closed with games of 246 and 257 in his 677 set, while Tom Dearnaley shot 258 in his second game on the way to a 600 series. Chanu Yang’s 502 series included a top game of 185.

Bishop Grimes took a 7-0 defeat to Homer on Dec. 19. Still, Casey Mierek shot a 556 series for the Cobras with a high game of 203 as Zach Leto’s 197 was part of a 531 series and Victor Rizzo had a three-game total of 502.