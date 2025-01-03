CENTRAL NEW YORK – With the holiday break looming a pair of area high school girls volleyball teams earned valuable wins for different reasons.

East Syracuse Minoa had started the week knocking off Christian Brothers Academy in a five-set classic on Dec. 16. A sweep of Utica Proctor followed and, on Dec. 21, the Spartans kept it up taking out Carthage 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.

Though the Comets came into the match leading the Frontier League thanks to its 6-0 start, ESM presented a new level of competition and would take early leads in each of the sets, never relinquishing control.

Between the 19 digs of Leah Rehm and 14 assists of Kristian Levkovich ESM had plenty of back-line support. Erin Murnane added 11 digs to go with her six kills as Katelyn Davis led with eight kills. Morgan Palmer got seven digs as she and Rehm both managed to serve up four aces.

Playing again last Monday night ESM won again, taking four sets to top Whitesboro as it won the opener 25-20, dropped the second 25-17 but then rolled to a 25-14 win in the third before closing it out with another 25-20 decision in the fourth.

Palmer had a double-double of 10 kills and 12 digs. Davis gained nine kills, with Avery Wood adding four kills. Levkovich dished out 21 assists as Murnane’s 13 digs and Victoria Marano’s 10 digs completed the 30 digs put up by Rehm.

Even after the defeat to ESM CBA regained momentum Dec. 19, earning a win against a long-established power when it swept Tully in three sets.

Tully entered the match with a 5-1 record, but the Brothers struck the crucial blow when it won a close opening set 25-22. From there it got more lopsided, CBA winning the second 25-18 and then dominating the third 25-7.

Carleah Morgia managed 11 kills and 12 digs, with Neveah Bacheyie adding six kills and nine digs. Emma Walker got five kills and four blocks as Rachel Zdep earned 15 assits and Katie Pledger led the defense earning 17 digs.

Back on Dec. 19, Manlius Pebble Hill took a 1-4 record into its match against DeRuyter and got a much-needed victory, taking just three sets to beat the Rockets as it won the opener 25-21 and the next two sets by equal 25-14 margins.

Laura Kinane led the Trojans, serving up six aces and getting 24 assists. Caroline Bernazzani paced the front line with 12 kills as Nora McGee added four kills. India Clary-Sohriakoff (18 digs) and Annie Ward) paced the MPH defense.