CENTRAL NEW YORK – Just before they hit the holiday break the Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA and Fayetteville-Manlius boys wrestlers would battle one another Wednesday night at J-D High School.

And the Rams prevailed 49-21, taking all five of the bouts in the lowest weight classes to give itself an insurmountable advantaage.

At the outset Zekial Soltau pinned 101-pound opponent Cayden Stewart late in the first period, just as Nick Gormel would do at 109 pounds while defeating Elliot Olech.

After a forfeit to Ramziddin Mukhiddinov (116 pounds) Dominic Schiano, at 124 pounds, would pull away from Joe Rafuse 15-6 and Max Griffin won at 131 pounds pinning Athan Dauszka late in the second period.

It took until 138 pounds for F-M to get on the board, Eric Kozlowski pinning Zion Garelick in 90 seconds right before Graham Dauszka (145 pounds) got a second-period fall over John Lemondes.

The Hornets won two other bouts – at 160 pounds where Tyler Delaney beat Chris Grosso 10-1 and 190 pounds with Harrison Schwab getting a 20-5 technical fall over Enes Damkaci.

J-D/CBA added more points when Kai Vien beating Christian Buyea 11-4 at 152 pounds along with pins by Braeden Hennessey (170 pounds) over Jacob Pavlov and Bryce Dadey (215 pounds) over Caleb Haase in 97 seconds.

F-M had come off its Dec. 14 appearance in the Phoenix Round Robin Tournament where it picked up 108.5 points and finished 12th in an 18-team field led by Rush-Henrietta’s top total of 264.5 points.

Rafuse and Schwab, moving to 170, each had third-place performances. Rafuse handled Mexico’s Elia Manishiwme 14-3 in their consolation bracket final while Schwab battled past Phoenix’s Chase Huntley 7-6 for that spot.

Two other Hornets, Pavlov (160) and Zach Henderson (152) each finished fifth, Henderson earning it beating Colin Mancari (Rush-Henrietta 11-6) and Pavlov edging Cazenovia’s Gabriel Sanchez 12-9. Haase had a sixth-place finish at 215.

A night before it faced F-M, J-D/CBA romped past Syracuse City 57-15, though most of the points were a byproduct of forfeits – specifically, eight of them on Syracuse’s part amounting to 48 points.

Only twice did the Rams win on the mat, with Griffin getting a pin over Austin St. Louis in 81 seconds and, at 285 pounds, Mykola Fabian defeating Teddy Toe 8-2.

In girls wrestling Fayetteville-Manlius was part of a three-team match last Tuesday where it took a 45-13 defeat to Baldwinsville and 43-11 loss to West Genesee.

Against the Bees Norah Kelly pinned her 235-pound opponent Iliyana Malinova in 1:47, with Lacey Teaken (126 pounds) claiming a 10-8 classic over Hayley Robinson. Sydney Graham had the Hornets’ lone mat win against the Wildcats at 152 pounds when she pinned Annalise Johnson.