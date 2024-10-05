CENTRAL NEW YORK – Moved up to no. 12 in the state Class AA rankings with its recent hot play, the West Genesee girls soccer looked to keep that going in October, especially in Thursday’s clash against Cicero-North Syracuse.

The Northstars had gone 6-0-1 since falling to the Wildcats in overtime on Sept. 10, and would go all-out trying to extend that unbeaten streak, only to get stifled by a superb Wildcats defense that made a single goal hold up in a 1-0 victory.

All game long, WG’s back line led by Kyra Lynch, Sofia Barba and Tori Hulbert, did all they could breaking up multiple C-NS runs, but that proved difficult.

Ultimately the Northstars took 10 shots – and Julia Poissant stopped all of them. That work was rewarded in the second half when Addison Kensey, taking a pass from Jami Tessier, put in what proved to be the game-winner.

Two days earlier, WG had faced C-NS’s neighbors from Liverpool and controlled matters from start to finish in the course o fa 3-0 victory.

Leading 2-0 by halftime, the Wildcats ultimately took 15 shots while allowing just five, and the trio of Lynch, Anna Nelson and Sofia Snyder all converted, with Kensey getting two assists and a single assist going to Hulbert.

To end a perfect week full of shutouts, WG rolled past Rome Free Academy 8-0 on Saturday, spreading around its production to seven different goal-scorers.

Only Petrus scored twice, with Chelsea Donaldson and Kelly O’Donnell each notching a pair of assists. O’Donnell also had a goal as Maddy Mango, returning from injury, found the net, too. Lynch and Hulbert each had one goal and one assist as Nelson and Sandra Vigliotti converted, too.

Far from all this, Bishop Ludden continued to play well, moving to 8-2 on the season Monday getting a 3-0 shutout over Hannibal/Cato-Meridian.

Here the Gaelic Knights had to wait until the second half to get on the board but once it did, Ashley Pawelczyk and Evelyn Allers each got a goal and assist, with Lexi Sheen also converting as Charlotte Hsiao had an assist. Hannibal goalie Sophia Salladin kept the game competitive most of the way, stopping 15 of Ludden’s 18 shots.

Ludden won again on Thursday night, turning back Pulaski 3-1. Even with Kylie Dye’s goal the Gaelic Knights led the Blue Devils 2-1 at halftime and tacked on a late insurance tally as Allers finished with two goals, Pawelczyk getting a pair of assists.

Getting its own 8-0 win on Saturday, Ludden put away Cazenovia, Pawelczyk proving tough to stop thanks to three goals and two assists. Brynn Marvin had a goal and assist, with Allers, Sophia Chemotti, Jane Fallon nad Grace Olivia adding goals.

Jordan-Elbridge took a 5-1 defeat to Cortland Monday night. Briella Gilfus scored in the first half, but the Purple Tigers, up 2-1 at halftime, got away late led by Mackenna Bulger’s pair of goals.

More struggles followed in Thursday night’s 7-0 defeat to Homer. The Trojans got three goals from Reese Kline and two goals apiece from Emily Petrella and Harper Sinclair.