CENTRAL NEW YORK – As September concluded and October got underway the Skaneateles and Westhill boys soccer teams would take turns going up against last year’s Section III Class AA champions from Christian Brothers Academy.

Though it had not dominated the way it did in 2023, the Brothers were still 4-3-1 when it played the Lakers last Monday at Hyatt Stadium and nearly made a big comeback beforee the Lakers prevailed 3-2.

All seemed settled early as Skaneateles jumped out 3-0 before halftime. However, led by Xavier Kucera’s goal and assist on Owen Cruceta’s tally the Brothers pulled within one, requiring the Lakers to play to the final minute to hang on.

When Westhill, no. 4 in the last state Class B rankings, took its turn against the Brothers 24 hours later it put together one of its best all-around performances of the season and prevailed by a 4-0 margin.

Not only were the Warriors steady in the face of a CBA defense anchored by goalie Matthias Freeman (10 saves), it didn’t lean on a single player, with four goals from four different players.

Max Cowin converted, as did Cal Petrone, Mariusz Sobotka and Aiden Amidon, with Tom Pendergast joining Cowin in the assist column and the Brothers held to five shots, all stopped by Ryan Sainsbury and Eli Prince.

Remaining red-hot, Westhill pulled away from Oneida 6-0 on Thursday night for its ninth consecutive shutout and Eric Holstein had his best game of the season, putting together a three-goal hat trick.

Tim Cowin was the other offensive focal point, notching a season-best three assists as Max Cowin got two assists. Patrone, Tom MacLachlan and Gabe Amorese also picked up goals.

The weekend brought the annual Finger Lakes Cup which Skaneateles hosts, and the Lakers were triumphant in Friday’s game against Henninger, blanking the Black Knights 3-0.

Good work in goal by Henninger’s Jean Damuru (who finished with eight saves) kept it 0-0 until the second half, when Skaneateles broke out thanks to Max Cerimeli and Sam Ryan both notching a goal and assist, with Lucas Cerimeli earning the other goal.

Marcellus took a 1-6 record into October but finally got its second win of the season last Tuesday night at Phoenix, edging past the Firebirds 1-0.

They were still scoreless when, in the second half, game-long Mustangs pressure paid off. Ben Locastro’s goal made the difference, the only one to solve Phoenix goalie Hendric Kersey, who amassed 17 saves.

By contrast, on Saturday Marcellus was overwhelmed 8-0 by Baldwinsville, who had eight different goal-scorers and were led by Aidan Holcomb’s goal and two assists.