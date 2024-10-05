CENTRAL NEW YORK – At three different locations early next week fall Section III championships in boys golf will get decided, with the Salt City Athletic Conference schools going to Drumlins and Green Lakes and Onondaga High School League golfers to Beaver Meadows.

In the SCAC Empire division tournament Friday at the Pompey Club Jamesville-DeWitt pulled away from the field, shooting a team total of 182 to clear Oswego’s second-place 205.

At the front, Jackson Saroney shot 34 for nine holes, but he was closely followed by seventh-grader Layden Thomas, who finished alone in second with a 35. Tate Mullin tied for third with a 36 and Sam Ahn got solo sixth place with 38 just ahead of a 39 from David Ahn and 40 from Brian Tollar.

Before this, J-D beat Syracuse City 202-283 Wednesday at Drumlins. Thomas impressed for the Red Rams with a two-under-par 34 as Vince Frocione shot 38 and Ben Porter added a 39. Beau Hayes shot 43, with Denver Qiao getting a 48.

Christian Brothers Academy will carry massive expectations into sectional play having gone 14-0 in the regular season.

CBA began last week’s action handling Cortland 188-214 at Willowbrook with five scores under 40. Luke Snyder led with a 36 and Patrick O’Connor shot 37, with Emmet Kilmartin and Dempsey Horan both getting 38 and Zach Cooper a 39.

Then on Wednesday afternoon at Drumlins the Brothers hosted Cazenovia, who had just handed 11-0 Skaneateles its first defeat of the season a day earlier.

But the Brothers beat the Lakers for the second time this fall, 192-208, with Snyder shooting 36 and Horan 37 in front of the low Lakers round of 38 by Nico Segall. Cooper put up another 39, with Ryan Hayden and Eric Lee both posting 40.

All that stood in the way of a perfect regular season was Thursday’s match against Westhill at Camillus Golf Club, the Warriors having suffered its lone defeat to CBA back on Sept. 17.

And while the match was closer than the first time around, the Brothers still prevailed 193-205 sparked by Snyder, whose one-under-part 35 beat out the 36 from Westhill’s Danny Young, and Cooper, who posted 37. No one else broke 40, but Kilmartin and O’Connor settled on that number to equal Westhill’s Tripp Sauer.

Fayetteville-Manlius Green enters Monday’s large-school event knowing full well that it had to perform well here, especially against one opponent in particular which cost the Hornets an SCAC Metro division regular-season championship.

West Genesee Gold gave the Hornets its first two defeats of the season, the first of them 189-197 on Sept. 23 at Green Lakes and again a week later at Pine Grove in a 177-189 decision.

In the first match, Duncan McDaniel, Hugh Roddy and Turner Berry each shot 38 for F-M Green, but three Wildcats – Jon Shoults (36), Topher Shoults and Parker Berg (37 each) – bettered that total.

The rematch had McDaniel shoot three-under-par 33 at Pine Grove, but WG Blue’s Riley McAloon matched it, the same true for the 35 from Henry Will which Andrew Banish equaled. Then Ryder Burns had 39, but the Wildcats clinched it with Jon Shoults and Lincoln Christopher each matching par with 36 and Frank Barbuto adding 37 in front of 41s from Roddy and Dylan Friedman.

While all this was going on, F-M White added to its program-best win total last Monday beating Liverpool 194-214 at Woodcrest. Colin Gillespie and John Miller both shot 38, Jaiden Dardaris adding 39 as Cullen Vredenburgh posted a 40.

These same two teams met at Foxfire a day later and F-M White prevailed again, 192-198, with Gillespie and Vredenburgh leading with 38 apiece, Brian Tonkovich shooting 39 and Eric Kozlowski adding 40 behind the 37s from the Warriors’ duo of Nick Scholz and Jayden Haynes.