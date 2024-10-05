CENTRAL NEW YORK – Back from a break of nearly two weeks since its last meet on Sept. 19 the Liverpool girls swim team kept itself even with Fayetteville-Manlius atop the SCAC Metro division as a showdown with the Hornets looms next Friday at Nottingham High School two days after the Warriors face another unbeaten side, Christian Brothers Academy.

The Warriors put away Oswego 100-67 Wednesday at the Buccaneers’ home pool, with plenty of different contributors including divers June Piorkowski and Molly Murphy.

Piorkowski’s 262.30 points set a new season mark and Murphy pushed her all the way, finishing second with 237.55 as Sabrina Schrefner gained third place.

Four different Liverpool swimmers won two events apiece, including Natalie Thompson, who dominated the 100 butterfly winning in one minute 6.59 seconds before she was first in the 100 backstroke in 1:12.05, with Mary Hayden second.

Brielle Bryant, in 2:11.11, went 1-2 with Claudia Huegel (2:24.30) in the 200 freestyle, then was victorious in the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.62 to Tori Erardi’s second-place 1:23.69 and Emma Dart’s third-place 1:26.99.

Izzy Akley got past Joscelyn Coniski 2:33.83 to 2:36.88 in the 200 individual medley where Elizabeth Manley (2:39.88) was third. Akley won again in the 100 freestyle, her 1:01 flat part of a top-five Warriors sweep where Huegel was second in 1:05.30 edging Brown (1:05.53) as Hayden and Aniyah Reid rounded out that top five.

Steady and consistent efforts in every single race keyed Cicero-North Syracuse in a 52-42 victory over Baldwinsville Wednesday night at Baker High School.

Important points were quickly secured in a tight opening race, the 200-yard medley relay. The Northstars needed 2:06.05 to edge the Bees (2:06.08) by three-hundredths of a second in addition to winning the 200

freestyle relay in a clocking of 1:55.03.

Leah Benedict went 1-2 with Cassidy Payrot in the 50-yard freestyle, Benedict going 26.53 seconds and Payrot second in 28.20 before Benedict went to the 100 freestyle and won in 57.36, well clear of Allison Kyle’s 1:01.38 and Ella Mekker’s 1:01.45.

Payrot won, too, needing 1:05.55 in the 100 backstroke to beat out Mekker (1:06.71) for that top spot ,while Katelyn Stewart won the 100 breaststroke in 1:23.94 to beat out Addie Atherton’s 1:26.12 for the Be

Molly Gucciardi twice finished second, going 2:35.98 in the 200 individual medley and 1:11.39 in the 100 butterfly, each time finishing behind B’ville’s Olivia McManus as Stewart got third in the 100 butterfly. Brigid Gill got second in the 200 freestyle in 2:24.41 and added a second in the 500 freestyle.

Liverpool and C-NS both took part in Friday’s Salt City Sprint Invitational at Nottingham, where the Warriors won the 200 medley relay in 2:03.58 to start the meet and Benedict, in 30.54 seconds, beat out Bennett (30.81) to win the 50 backstroke.

Kuznia got second in the 100 freestyle in 57.98 seconds to the 57.70 of Marcellus’ Vivian Pilon, with Brown second in the 50 breaststroke in 35.10 and Huegel fourth.

Also, Brown was third and Erardi fourth in the 100 breaststroke as Akley got third in the 50 butterfly in 31.94 and Manley third in the 100 backstroke in 1:12.33.