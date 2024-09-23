ONONDAGA COUNTY – Still basking in warm summer-like conditions, each of the Baldwinsville golf teams remained busy pursuing victories against top-flight Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division foes.

B’ville Red was 2-3 going into last Monday’s match against undefeated Fayetteville-Manilus Green at Timber Banks, and could not keep the Hornets from its seventh win in a row as it fell 194-208.

At least Jacob Penafeather shared the individual title as his nine-hole score of 38 equaled three F-M Green players – Hugh Roddy, Henry Will and Aidan Curran.

Dom Purtell shot a 41, but that trailed Turner Berry’s 39 for the Hornets. Alex Roziok and Trevor Miller both posted 42 as A.J. Pascale finished with a 45.

Going to Pine Grove a day later, B’ville lost to West Genesee Gold 179-205. Purtell’s 38 and Logan Mascari’s 39 trailed four Wildcats – Jon Shoults (33), Frank Barbuto, Andrew Banish (35 each) and Lincoln Christopher (37), and no one else broke 40 as Brayden Sheridan’s 41 beat Penafeather (43) and Nick Hurley (44).

The younger B’ville White team met F-M White at Timber Banks at the same time their older counterparts did, with the same result.

By a 205-226 margin, the Bees lost, Brady Steria shooting a 40 that only the Hornets’ Brian Tonkovich topped by a single stroke earning a 39. Four other F-M players were ahead of Carter Rose’s 44, while Rocco Weaver and Jackson Rinko both finished a 47 and Carter Mahaffey added a 48.

A day later, B’ville White fell to West Genesee Blue 196-214. Weaver and Parker Allen both shot 40, which four Wildcats matched or equaled led by a strong 34 from Colin Straub. Rose improved to a 43, Alex Zuccaro shot 45 and Dom DeRito had a 46.

B’ville White would have its own match with F-M Green Thursday at Timber Banks and like its older counterparts found itself on the wrong end of a decision, taking a 205-226 loss.

Rylan MacCollum shot 41, tying Duncan McDaniel but trailing Burns (40) and Henry Will (39) on the Hornets’ side. Steria and Rinko both finished at 45, just ahead of a 46 from Alex Wellman and 49 from Dylan Fall.

Finally, after seven consecutive defeats B’ville White found the win column Friday when it topped Syracuse City 230-256 at Timber Banks.

Rose’s 41 beat out Syracuse’s Andrew Towsley (42) for individual honors. Steria finished third with a 43 and Zach Bice shot 47, while Zuccaro contributed a 50 and Carter Mahaffey finished with 49.

B’ville Red is on the road late this week for matches against F-M White and WG Blue as B’ville White meets both of the Cicero-North Syracuse teams in its pair of contests, hosting C-NS Blue at Timber Banks on Thursday afternoon.